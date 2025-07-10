Ubisoft releases first MVP Bundle in Rainbow Six Siege X featuring Jynxzi

Ubisoft released Siege X on June 10, 2025, to completely shake the Rainbow Six Siege experience. Introducing modernized maps, an audio overhaul, operator balances and many other tweaks, Siege X undoubtedly feels like a fresher experience.

However, the content released hasn't just transformed Siege inside the server but also outside of it. One week after the launch of Siege X, Ubisoft released an extraordinary Mythical Bundle for Valkyrie. The USD$40 Valkyrie Paragon Bundle included multiple animated weapon skins, a victory animation, and, the jewel of the crown, an exclusive weapon inspect animation.

Fortunately for those Rainbow Six Siege skin enthusiasts, Mythical Bundles haven't come alone. Not long ago we saw the arrival of Esports Collections that commemorated some of the most iconic moments in Siege's esports scene. Now, Ubisoft have surprised players with the release of an MVP Bundle featuring Jynxzi.

The Mute MVP Jynxzi Bundle is a collection inspired by the popular content creator Jynxzi. Although it's exclusive to Mute, players can also equip the bundle's weapon skin for the M590A1 in operators like Deimos, Sledge, Warden, Smoke, and Thatcher!

Siege X's MVP Bundle for Jynxzi has four items, including a headgear, a uniform, the previously mentioned weapon skin for the M590A1, and a universal operator card background.

In total, the Mute MVP Jynxzi Bundle costs 1,512 R6 Credits for Membership players and 1,600 R6 Credits for non-Membership players.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.