Into The Breach unveil roster to compete in Six Invitational 2025 qualifier

Into The Breach have unveiled the team's roster to compete in the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Closed Qualifier, which will take place between January 4 and January 5.

The British organization had parted ways with both its main and secondary lineups in October and November, respectively. However, Into The Breach is back to compete in what will be the roster's last chance to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025.

The announcement has included the returns of Luke "Kendrew" Kendrew, Charlie "Creedz" Foote, and Oscar "Oscr" Deacon to the team. The British players competed together for Into The Breach from February 2024 until the organization's departure in October 2024. During that time, the team qualified for two international events, including the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the Esports World Cup 2024.

Following Callum "Azzr" Aitchison and Noah "NoaUrz" Urwitz departures, Into The Breach had to make two signings to compete in the Six Invitational 2025 qualifier. Finally, the roster is now completed following the signings of Jake "Sloth" Brown and Ben "CTZN" McMillan.

The most surprising signing has been the addition of the former Natus Vincere, Soniqs, and M80 player, CTZN. The 25-year-old has competed in four of the last five Six Invitationals, with the only exception being the edition played in 2022. After almost two years in North America, the British player is back in Europe where he has been reunited with his former teammate at Natus Vincere, Luke "Kendrew" Kendrew.

Meanwhile, Sloth is making a return to Europe too after almost five months at Mir Gaming. The British player's last international appearance was at the Six Invitational 2023 while playing for Heroic.

Last but not least, Sloth's former assistant coach at Mir Gaming Dan "Koli" Batelaan has become the team's coach as Ryan "KangruKenny" Morrow is currently working on loan for DarkZero Esports.

