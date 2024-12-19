DarkZero Esports sign ITB coach KangruKenny on loan

DarkZero Esports have unveiled the team's decision to sign Ryan "KangruKenny" Morrow on loan from Into The Breach.

The British organization parted ways with their main Rainbow Six Siege lineup on October 30. Despite releasing the players, the team decided to keep the British coach to "eventually helping us rebuild toward a T1 roster."

Two months and a half after Into The Breach's decision, KangruKenny is joining DarkZero Esports on loan to coach the North American organization at the Six Invitational 2025. The team recently parted ways with Kyle "Mint" Lander and Zachary "Nyx" Thomas, who were the previous coach and analyst, respectively.

KangruKenny joined Into The Breach in September 2023 after working for almost two years in Europe's Tier 2 scene as a coach.

His work for TENSTAR didn't go unnoticed as he helped the roster to win the UKIN Rainbow Rumble 2021 and the Northern Premier League Season 1. Eventually, TENSTAR finished in second place in Europe's Challenger League 2022 after a 0-2 defeat against Dunlimited.

After spending some months coaching the former TENSTAR roster, KangruKenny joined Into The Breach, where he made his debut as a professional coach. In May 2024, the European roster made its international debut at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, and, in July, the team qualified for the Esports World Cup 2024.

