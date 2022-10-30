Banner image: Ubisoft

Have you ever played against a cheater in Rainbow Six Siege? Have any of your teammates team-killed you, or has a player in the match verbally abused you? Did you know you can report such behaviors?

Here you can find all the basic information about how to report players in Rainbow Six Siege.

How to report players in Rainbow Six Siege

Reporting players in Rainbow Six Siege is very easy.

To do that, you must first go to the match information. There, you will see all the stats of the game, including the names of the players on both teams. You must click on the name of the player you want to report.

Once you have done that, a menu will display. There, you must click on "Report". You will see four types of reports, divided into the following categories:

Report Cheating : You should use it when you think someone is cheating or promoting the use of cheats in Rainbow Six Siege.

: You should use it when you think someone is cheating or promoting the use of cheats in Rainbow Six Siege. Report Griefing : You should use it when a player is ruining the player's experience in Siege. Some of the actions included are destroying the team's utility, injuring teammates with friendly fire, or abusing exploits in the game.

: You should use it when a player is ruining the player's experience in Siege. Some of the actions included are destroying the team's utility, injuring teammates with friendly fire, or abusing exploits in the game. Report Voice Abuse : You should use it when a player on your team abuses people through voice chat.

: You should use it when a player on your team abuses people through voice chat. Report Abusive Chat: You should use it when any player abuses people through voice chat.

Is it useful to report people in Rainbow Six Siege?

Well, of course, it is! Ubisoft works alongside Battle Eye to report as many cheaters as possible, improving the in-game experience of the players. Here we explain how many players were banned for cheating in Rainbow Six Siege, based on information made public on June 2022.

While it's pretty common to see players being reported in Rainbow Six Siege for cheating, some people think toxicity isn't banned enough from the game. Well, that's wrong.

Rainbow Six Siege is constantly fighting to make the community safer. Recently, the game introduced the Reputation Center, a system that will prevent toxic people with toxic penalties and bans from writing or communicating in Rainbow Six Siege.