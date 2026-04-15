How to get Black Ice Packs in Rainbow Six Siege explained

In Rainbow Six Siege's Year 11 Season 1, also known as Operation Silent Hunt, Ubisoft introduced Solid Snake: a new attacker whose intel-gathering and stealth skills have stolen the show in the game.

Whilst Solid Snake and all of the features that have come from Ubisoft and Metal Gear Solid's partnership have left the fans open mouthed, it's fair to say Black Ice Packs also deserve a big shout.

Unveiled during the Six Invitational 2026 and the Year 11 Reveal Pannel, Black Ice Packs offer fans a chance to pack one of the four new Black Ice variants, including pink, purple, green, and red. These are only available to a certain number of weapons and are not universal skins. For instance, if you pack a pink Black Ice for Vigil and Dokkebi's BOSG, you can only use it on that gun. Big shame, but understandable!

As expected, Black Ice variants were welcomed with open arms by the whole Rainbow Six Siege community. Players quickly looked for the ways to get their hands on their favorite variants, with the best two likely being the ones for Smoke's SMG-11 and Vigil's SMG-12.

At the time of writing, players can only obtain Black Ice Packs through Rainbow Six Siege's Premium Battle Pass. The Premium Battle Pass can be obtained for 1,200 R6 Credits, roughly 10 dollars. It's important to mention that the Premium Battle Pass includes 100 tiers and all of them have a reward; including 600 R6 Credits spread across them.

Looking at Operation Silent Hunt's Premium Battle Pass map we see that the Black Ice Packs are located in squares G2 and J25. Whilst the first one can be obtained by ascending to the second level of the pass, the last one takes you up to the last part. This is a good strategy by Ubisoft as it forces players to spend time playing the game, either playing Ranked, Quick Match, or even Dual Front!

Unfortunately, no new ways of getting Black Ice Packs have been unveiled by Ubisoft. Therefore, players will likely have to wait for Year 11 Season 2 to have a chance at getting more Black Ice variants.