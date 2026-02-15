Operation Silent Hunt to include Black Ice variants in Battle Pass

During the Six Invitational 2026, Ubisoft unveiled all of the information about Operation Silent Hunt, including the details about Solid Snake, a time-limited 1v1 playlist, operator balancing updates targeting roamers and entries, and many more.

However, there's a tiny but impactful update that is changing how the Black Ice works in Rainbow Six Siege. Historically, Black Ices have always been blue. These quickly became one of the most prestigious items in the game and definitely the most iconic ones. Unfortunately, as more and more players got their hands on the cosmetic, the love around the item got lower and lower. Now, Ubisoft are bringing a massive change.

For the first time in Rainbow Six Siege's history, Ubisoft is adding Black Ice variations. So far, only two variants have been confirmed, green (which was displayed during the Six Invitational 2026 reveal) and pink, which was mentioned by the developers.

Players will be able to have access to these Black Ice variants through the Operation Silent Hunt Premium Battle Pass. These will be included in two special Black Ice Packs never seen before.