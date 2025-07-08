How to earn Renown fast in Siege X?

Ubisoft brought a wave of changes to Rainbow Six Siege with the release of Siege X on June 10, 2025. Including modernized maps, an audio overhaul, an improved rappelling system, weapon inspect, destructible ingredients, among many other additions and tweaks, Operation Daybreak and Siege X transformed Ubisoft's FPS.

While a big majority of the changes have been seen as improvements, it's fair to say the patch has had its flaws too. One of the most controversial changes has been the amount of Renown given to players for actually playing the game, which has been reduced harshly.

Before the release of Siege X players would earn around 450 Renown for winning a Ranked match, and around 200 Renown for losing a Ranked match. Logically, the final number would increase or decrease depending on if the player had any active Renown boosts.

However, right now, in Siege X, players get 450 Renown for winning a Ranked match... when a 100% Renown Boost is active. In other words, players now earn around 220 Renown for winning a Ranked match, with this number being way lower when the game ends in defeat.

Plain and simple, gaining Renown, the free in-game currency in Rainbow Six Siege X, is really hard nowadays — at least when it comes to game-by-game performance. Fortunately, there are other ways to earn Renown in Rainbow Six Siege X. Keep on reading to know more about it!

How to gain Renown fast in Siege X?

To gain Renown fast in Siege X players must use Renown Boosters, maintain a good in-game reputation, and complete the daily and weekly challenges.

Here's a more detailed description of how exactly players can earn Renown fast in Siege X:

Using Renown Boosters

Renown Boosters are items that will automatically double the amount of Renown you earn every match. For instance, if you were supposed to earn 200 Renown, you will end up getting 400 Renown instead. Sweet, isn't it?

Unfortunately, in order to unlock Renown Boosters, you must purchase them directly from the in-game store. Here's the price to unlock Renown Boosters in Rainbow Six Siege X:

1-Day Renown Booster : 180 R6 Credits (162 R6 Credits for Membership players)

: 180 R6 Credits (162 R6 Credits for Membership players) 3-Day Renown Booster : 380 R6 Credits (342 R6 Credits for Membership players)

: 380 R6 Credits (342 R6 Credits for Membership players) 7-Day Renown Booster : 800 R6 Credits (720 R6 Credits for Membership players)

: 800 R6 Credits (720 R6 Credits for Membership players) 30-Day Renown Booster : 2,100 R6 Credits (1,890 R6 Credits for Membership players)

: 2,100 R6 Credits (1,890 R6 Credits for Membership players) 90-Day Renown Booster: 4,200 R6 Credits (3,780 R6 Credits for Membership players)

However, players can earn Renown Boosters for free by completing the Battle Pass. The current available Battle Pass, the Operation Daybreak Battle Pass, includes a 3-Day Renown Booster that can be claimed for free. By purchasing the Premium Battle Pass, players will also be able to claim four more 3-Day Renown Boosters!

Completing daily and weekly challenges

Players can also earn Renown by completing daly and weekly challenges. These can easily be checked in Rainbow Six Siege X's main menu. There, you will also be able to see every Battle Pass and Dual Front challenge!

Reputation System

The Reputation System offers standing bonuses to those players who are well-behaved during matches. Players can climb up the ranking by helping teammates, communicating, and not getting negative units. It's easy to be a good person!

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.