How to change screen shake options in Rainbow Six Siege

After the launch of Operation Vector Glare, players were given a special menu to change the screen shake options in Rainbow Six Siege.

The idea comes after a big majority of the community had complained about how the screen reacted when the player was near an explosion. After years of complaints, Ubisoft has finally fixed that.

What is screen shake in Rainbow Six Siege?

Screen shake is the terminology used to describe the movement the player suffers when being next to an explosion. Prior to the announcement of this change, the players suffered a lot from it, losing gunfights or being destabilized in crucial moments of the round.

As Ubisoft announced during the Y7S2 reveal, players will be able to change screen shake to three different versions of it: default, medium, and off.

By choosing default, you won't experience any change to the screen shake animation. It will look the same as in Operation Demon Veil. Medium will slow it down a little, while Off will just make it disappear. If you are a screen shake hater, you should go for the Off option.

Keep in mind that screen shake can put you at a clear disadvantage while facing your opponents, who at the same time might have it off. If you want to succeed in your online games, our advice is that you follow the trend and turn it off as well.

How to change screen shake in Rainbow Six Siege

To turn off the screen shake, or to just change it, you must go to Options. There, you must go to Accessibility. You will find the Screen Shake Intensity bar just under the optic options. Once you are done sorting it out, remember to apply the changes.

Remember, this change hasn't hit the live version of the game just yet — you can try it out on the Test Server. The option is expected to be in the game with the launch of Operation Vector Glare, which will be released on June 7th!

Is it important to change screen shake options in Rainbow Six Siege?

With this feature, Rainbow Six Siege players can reduce screen shaking. This can put you in a better position, especially against players who don't know about the possibility of disabling screen shaking.

In Rainbow Six Siege, a lot of gadgets and guns can cause screen shaking. That's why giving the community a solid solution to it was so important. Although it may not be realistic, it makes a huge difference to the player's comfortability.