Rainbow Six Siege skins are something else. You can either love them or hate them, there is no middle ground.

However, we all can agree on one thing: the game is nothing without cosmetics. Just imagine having to play with no skins at all. It would be boring. Players would complain. In conclusion, skins are just a visual part of the game. Cosmetics won't improve your aim, but they are important visual pieces. Good skins can even get new players to try out the game!

Read more: What are the most popular skins in Rainbow Six Siege?

How can I get skins in Rainbow Six Siege?

In Rainbow Six Siege, you can get skins by spending IRL money or spending time playing the game. But, what are all the players' options?

Alpha, Bravo Packs

Rainbow Six Siege Alpha Packs is a feature that rewards players with cosmetics... for free! To get them, you have two options.

Playing the game: In Rainbow Six Siege, players have a roulette that spins every time they win a match. In the roulette, you can see a probability percentage. If the pointer of the roulette ends on the percentage, the player gets an Alpha Pack. If that's not the case, the percentage will go up by two if it's a Quick Match game or by three if it's a Ranked game.

Spending Renown: If you are not patient or you just want more packs, you can always spend Renown to get more of them.

Meanwhile, Rainbow Six Siege Bravo Packs is a very similar future with slight differences.

Firstly, Bravo Packs can only be obtained by purchasing the premium version of the Battle Pass. Secondly, these don't include already owned items -- unlike Alpha Packs, Bravo Packs don't include duplicates.

Watching R6 Esports competitions

By linking your Twitch account to your Ubisoft Account, you will be awarded Esports Packs. Keep in mind that you will only be rewarded with these packs if you watch the official Rainbow Six Siege Esports Twitch channels, with the main channel being Rainbow 6.

Purchasing skins on the in-game store

This is possibly the easiest way to get skins in Rainbow Six Siege. You just go to the store and choose the skin or bundle you want to get. However, there's a downside: you will have to spend Renown or R6 Credits to get your favorite skins.