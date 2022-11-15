Everything we know about Operation Solar Raid: New map & operator, Ranked 2.0, Cross-Play & Cross-Progression, and more!

Welcome to the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege season, Operation Solar Raid! As we get close to Monday, Nov. 21, when Ubisoft will hold Operation Solar Raid's full reveal, the excitement is continuing to build.

So far, Siege's upcoming season sounds like it will be a big, positive change. Ubisoft has already given out information about some of the changes planned to go out alongside Operation Solar Raid, and developers have teased the importance of the upcoming patch.

Although it's unclear if the new operation will tackle the cheating problem in Rainbow Six Siege, there are multiple reasons to get excited.

Here's what we know so far about Operation Solar Raid.

Before talking about the changes that will soon be upon us, it's important remembering the update made to Year 7's Roadmap. These changes were announced on Nov. 3.

Ubisoft announced the potential release of a new map, which now we know as Nighthaven Labs, the rework of Siege's Ranked gamemode, and the introduction of full Cross-Play and Cross-Progression to the game. Ubisoft also talked about the Reputation System that will be launched with Operation Solar Raid.

However, not all of the updates were good news. Ubisoft pushed back the launch of Permanent Arcade Modes, which will be released on Year 8 Season 1.

Let's now have a look at the already confirmed features that will arrive in the game with Operation Solar Raid.

Initially, Nighthaven Labs was planned to come out with Operation Brutal Swarm. However, developers decider to push it back to release it alongside the final operation of Year 7. Instead, Ubisoft released the map Stadium Bravo, which hasn't been widely welcomed by the community.

After introducing us to the factions Team Rainbow and Nighthaven, it's turn now for a new one: Ghosteyes. Ghosteyes will be formed by Vigil, Nokk, Flores, Maverick, Lesion, Mozzie, Zero, Caveira, and the new operator.

Ubisoft is promising players to "revamping the matchmaking experience" which will possibly include new rewards, and a new rank.

Cross-Play and Cross-Progression are finally coming to Rainbow Six Siege! Players will be able to compete against players from different platforms. Also, with Cross-Progression enabled, players will be able to progress in different platforms at the same time, likely sharing cosmetics!

According to Ubisoft, "this feature will also allow for unified progression and inventory, letting you share your progress, in-game currencies, and items across all platforms."

Reputation Score Display

Despite this feature being on a beta status, players will be able to have a look at their Reputation Standing while getting more information on the active penalties linked to their accounts.

More updates are expected to reach Rainbow Six Siege with the release of Operation Solar Raid, including a new operator, a new Battle Pass, and more! Make sure to tune in the Full Reveal which will take place on Monday, Nov. 21, the first day of the Jönköping Major!