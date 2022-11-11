Rainbow Six Siege Y7S4 expansion to be called Operation Solar Raid

Rainbow Six Siege has today announced the name of the upcoming operation, which will be fully revealed on Nov. 21. The panel will take place during the first day of the Jönköping Major, which will last until Nov. 27.

In today's announcement, Rainbow Six Siege gave players a new insight to the map. On top of that, Ubisoft revealed the name of the upcoming operation.

The new Rainbow Six Siege operation will be known as Operation Solar Raid.

Operation Solar Raid new features

Operation Solar Raid is expected to bring many features and improvements to the game. These are some of the tweaks that Ubisoft has already announced:

Ranked 2.0

Alongside Operation Solar Raid, Rainbow Six Siege will introduce the new Ranked system. It's called Ranked 2.0.

It's still unknown how the game mode will look after the launch of the new operation, but the change has been highly awaited by the community. We really hope it doesn't flop!

Operation Solar Raid new map

A new map has been announced, and it looks amazing! Despite Ubisoft first announcing it for Y7S3, the developers decided to push it back to Y7S4. Now, players only have to wait a few more weeks to enjoy of the new map.

The map is meant to be the headquarters of private military company, Nighthaven, located in Singapore.

Earlier this month, Ubisoft released an update on the Y7S4 Roadmap, and the futures that planned to drop throughout the last months of the season.

Nighthaven Labs

In the video released by Ubisoft earlier today, players can have a quick glance at the new map, which is called Nighthaven Labs. In the video, we can also spot the new operator, which is from Colombia.

For more information on Operation Solar Raid, make sure to tune in the full reveal, which will take place during the Jönköping Major, on Nov. 21.