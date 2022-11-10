Rainbow Six Siege teases new map in upcoming Y7S4 operation

Rainbow Six Siege has released a new teaser regarding the upcoming operation, which will be the last one for Year 7.

Alongside the tease, Rainbow Six Siege made official the date for the full reveal of the upcoming operation: Y7S4 operation will be revealed on Nov. 21, the first day of the Jönköping Major.

On top of that, the announcement has been made with a seven-second video showing the new map that will be released with the new operation.

When will the new Siege operation be released?

Rainbow Six Siege's upcoming operation will be announced on the first day of the Jönköping Major, on Nov. 21.

However, we still don't know when the new operation will launch in the live version of the game. Usually, the Test Server is open with the newest features the day after the full reveal. Two weeks later, after gathering information from the community's opinions, the changes are released to Rainbow Six Siege.

We expect the changes announced on Nov. 21 to drop on Rainbow Six Siege between the first and the second week of December.

Rainbow Six Siege new map

Rainbow Six Siege's newest map in the live build is Stadium Bravo, a map that combines rooms from Border and Coastline.

For the fourth season of Year 7, players will enjoy another map. The map was planned to come out with the release of Operation Brutal Swarm. However, with developers considering the map not being ready to be launched, Ubisoft took the decision to postpone it. Luckily, the map is now ready to see the light of day.

The map is based in Singapore and is meant to be the headquarters of the Nighthaven private military corporation.

Now, players are highly excited for the new map. Is it going to fulfil their expectations?