Earn Double Battle Points this weekend in Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege players will enjoy this weekend of a Battle Points boost! All players will be getting double Battle Points for each game played. If you haven't finished Operation Brutal Swarm's Battle Pass, this may be your best chance to complete it in time!

Operation Brutal Swarm's Battle Pass was released with the launch of Operation Brutal Swarm, which saw the introduction of Grim to Rainbow Six Siege. Grim is a three-speed, one-health attacker whose main goal is to clean the roamers that move around the map.

Operation Brutal Swarm's Battle Pass includes some very special cosmetics, including the Cloaked Interloper skin for Nokk's and Smoke's FMG-9. With this being the final cosmetic unlocked in the Battle Pass, this is arguably the most difficult cosmetic to obtain.

It also includes the Poisonous Membrane universal weapon skin, a beautiful cosmetic that can be equipped with any gun in Rainbow Six Siege. If you are yet to unlock Tier 50, we highly advise you to get there. However, this skin -- as well as the Cloaked Interloper -- can only be unlocked by first purchasing the Premium Battle Pass.

How many Battle Points do you get per match?

In Rainbow Six Siege, players get Battle Points by playing multiplayer games. This means that you cannot get Battle Points by playing Terrorist Hunt.

Another way to get Battle Pass points is by completing the challenges, which are updated every week. By collecting Battle Pass Points, players will be able to unlock cosmetics -- which are divided into Standard and Premium.

Battle Points in Rainbow Six Siege are distributed as follows:

Match Win: 120 Battle Points

Round win: 60 Battle Points

Match Loss: 100 Battle Points

Playing Ranked or Unranked: Bonification of 25%

First win of the day: 300 Battle Points

Premium Battle Pass: Bonification of 30%

Keep in mind that sanctions for being kicked or leaving a game can be applied.