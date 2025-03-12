DarkZero Esports sign BLAST R6 Major Manchester champion SpiriTz

DarkZero Esports have announced the signing of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champion Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne. The former Beastcoast player has joined the purple roster after a Top 4 finish at the Six Invitational 2025 for the orgless roster Unwanted.

Despite his professional career kicking off in the now-extinct NAL 2020 Canada Division in June 2020, the 23-year-old has already played for seven North American esports organizations including Altiora, Parabellum Esports, XSET, M80, Wildcard, Beastcoast, and Cloud9, with DarkZero Esports becoming the eighth.

The arrival of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champion is just the first of two signings as DarkZero Esports didn't only part ways with Elian "Kobelax" Rodríguez but also saw Jason "Beaulo" Doty leaving the squad after his decision to retire from Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene. We expect the second signing to be announced soon.

With the North America League 2025 not kicking off until June 2025, SpiriTz's debut for DarkZero Esports won't happen until May 2025 in Rio de Janeiro's RELOAD.

