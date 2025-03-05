Beaulo retires from Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene for second time in his career

Former TSM and DarkZero Esports player Jason “Beaulo” Doty has announced his second retirement from the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene. He first retired in January 2023 and made a return after joining DarkZero Esports in December 2023.

Following his arrival in DarkZero Esports, the American’s first official performance for the team was at the Six Invitational 2024. After a second-place finish in their group and victories against Team Liquid and Spacestation Gaming, the American roster secured a spot in the Finals. Eventually, Beaulo’s run in Brazil ended in a Top 6 finish.

During Year 9, DarkZero Esports qualified for every international competition played this season including the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, the Esports World Cup 2024, and the Six Invitational 2025. In Boston, the Americans were knocked out after a defeat against Team Falcons as the purple roster finished in 9th - 12th place.

While his departure may not be definitive, Beaulo is stepping away from competitive Siege as he admitted he “no longer have the time required to reach excellence.” For those unaware, the Six Invitational 2022 champion became a dad last month. Only time will tell if there’s a future where fans ask themselves when is Beaulo playing.

