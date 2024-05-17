Bleed Esports and CAG Osaka sneak into Manchester's Phase 2

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Bleed Esports and CAG Osaka have become the final two teams to qualify for Manchester's Phase 2 after defeating FearX and Geekay Esports, respectively.

The Japanese were the first to follow Team Liquid and Spacestation Gaming's footsteps after defeating Geekay Esports by 7-3 and 7-1 scores on Consulate and Chalet.

Later on, Bleed Esports came back against FearX as the Asian League roster sent the South Koreans home after a series that included two overtimes and a ten-round third map. The result came just a few hours after FearX's surprising 2-1 victory against G2 Esports.

Therefore, Bleed Esports and CAG Osaka complete the 16-team list that will feature in Manchester's Phase 2, which includes the following organizations:

FaZe Clan

E1 Sports

FURIA Esports

Team Liquid

Team BDS

Into the Breach

Team Secret

Beastcoast

M80

DarkZero Esports

Spacestation Gaming

SCARZ

PSG Talon

Team Bliss

CAG Osaka

Bleed Esports

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 2 will kick off on May 19 and will last until May 22. Until then, make sure to check out Siege.GG for more information about the Major!