Bleed Esports and CAG Osaka sneak into Manchester's Phase 2

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR
Bleed Esports and CAG Osaka have become the final two teams to qualify for Manchester's Phase 2 after defeating FearX and Geekay Esports, respectively.
The Japanese were the first to follow Team Liquid and Spacestation Gaming's footsteps after defeating Geekay Esports by 7-3 and 7-1 scores on Consulate and Chalet.
Later on, Bleed Esports came back against FearX as the Asian League roster sent the South Koreans home after a series that included two overtimes and a ten-round third map. The result came just a few hours after FearX's surprising 2-1 victory against G2 Esports.
Therefore, Bleed Esports and CAG Osaka complete the 16-team list that will feature in Manchester's Phase 2, which includes the following organizations:
- FaZe Clan
- E1 Sports
- FURIA Esports
- Team Liquid
- Team BDS
- Into the Breach
- Team Secret
- Beastcoast
- M80
- DarkZero Esports
- Spacestation Gaming
- SCARZ
- PSG Talon
- Team Bliss
- CAG Osaka
- Bleed Esports
The BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 2 will kick off on May 19 and will last until May 22. Until then, make sure to check out Siege.GG for more information about the Major!