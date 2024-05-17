Skip navigation (Press enter)
Bleed Esports and CAG Osaka sneak into Manchester's Phase 2

The Asian continent will have two more representatives in Manchester's Phase 2.

David Via

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Bleed Esports and CAG Osaka have become the final two teams to qualify for Manchester's Phase 2 after defeating FearX and Geekay Esports, respectively.

The Japanese were the first to follow Team Liquid and Spacestation Gaming's footsteps after defeating Geekay Esports by 7-3 and 7-1 scores on Consulate and Chalet.

Later on, Bleed Esports came back against FearX as the Asian League roster sent the South Koreans home after a series that included two overtimes and a ten-round third map. The result came just a few hours after FearX's surprising 2-1 victory against G2 Esports.

Therefore, Bleed Esports and CAG Osaka complete the 16-team list that will feature in Manchester's Phase 2, which includes the following organizations:

  • FaZe Clan
  • E1 Sports
  • FURIA Esports
  • Team Liquid
  • Team BDS
  • Into the Breach
  • Team Secret
  • Beastcoast
  • M80
  • DarkZero Esports
  • Spacestation Gaming
  • SCARZ
  • PSG Talon
  • Team Bliss
  • CAG Osaka
  • Bleed Esports

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 2 will kick off on May 19 and will last until May 22. Until then, make sure to check out Siege.GG for more information about the Major!

