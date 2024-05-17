G2 Esports knocked out of Manchester following defeat against FearX

G2 Esports have been knocked out of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after a surprising defeat against the South Korea League 2024 Stage 1 LCQ winners, FearX.

Check out the match stats for the FearX and G2 Esports game here.

The South Koreans began the series with a rock-solid 7-4 victory on Bank, where the yellow roster won four of its five attacking rounds. As expected following the initial score, G2 Esports answered with an outstanding flawless win on Consulate. Therefore, the winning team on Skyscraper would move on while the defeated side would be sent home.

Against all of the odds, FearX held G2 Esports with a bright 4-2 start to the final map of the series. Shortly after, the Europeans tied the score with two consecutive defenses. Unfortunately for the samurai, the South Koreans shocked G2 Esports with three back-to-back attacks to send the Six Invitational 2023 champions home.

With this result, FearX has broken their BLAST R6 Major winless streak as their last victory before today's match came back on April 25, 2023, when the South Koreans took down FURY at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen.

Following the team's victory against G2 Esports, the South Koreans will play against Bleed Esports as the winner will qualify for Manchester's Phase 2.