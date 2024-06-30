FaZe Clan and w7m esports qualify for Siege's Esports World Cup 2024

FaZe Clan and w7m esports have qualified for the Esports World Cup 2024, which is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 31 to August 4. The two Brazilian rosters are the first teams in the region to qualify for the main event and have joined Team Bliss as the only qualified squads so far.

The Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists were the first to qualify for the Esports World Cup 2024 after surviving a thrilling match against Fluxo. In a series that included three overtime maps, the Brazilians defeated Fluxo after winning on Oregon and Skyscraper by 8-6 and 8-7 scores respectively.

Later on, w7m esports played against Black Dragons, who had previously defeated the current world champions FURIA Esports only a few days after announcing the sale of Roberto "Loira" Camargo to G2 Esports. Unfortunately, the dragons couldn't produce a second upset this time as the Bulls defeated them on Chalet (7-2) and Kafe (8-6).

While FaZe Clan will travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the first time, the Bulls have qualified for their first international event since selling the current world champions to FURIA Esports. Meanwhile, the losing sides of yesterday's matches, Fluxo and Black Dragons, have dropped to the Lower Bracket, where they will play against FURIA Esports and Team Liquid respectively.