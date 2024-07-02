Rainbow Six Siege Esports World Cup: Everything you need to know

Following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, the transfer window for the summer off-season was opened. Although the upcoming stage is expected to start in September, teams have already begun to announce their signings as another big tournament approaches the circuit: the Esports World Cup.

With a prize pool of US$2M, the Esports World Cup is the second biggest tournament in the calendar only behind the Six Invitational. Therefore, every team wants to qualify for it.

Here's everything you need to know about the Rainbow Six Siege Esports World Cup!

Location

The Esports World Cup will be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 3 to August 25. Some of the best esports organizations in the world will travel to the previously mentioned location to compete for some of the biggest prize pools ever seen in esports.

Dates

While the Esports World Cup will occur from July 3 to August 25, the Rainbow Six Siege matches will be played from July 31 to August 4.

The group stage will be played from July 31 to August 1. Meanwhile, the playoffs will be played from August 2 to August 4.

Teams

Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup will include 16 teams, which will come from the following regions:

Brazil: 4 teams

FaZe Clan

w7m esports

Team Liquid

FURIA Esports

Europe: 3 teams

North America: 3 teams

Japan: 1 team

South Korea: 1 team

PSG Talon

Asia: 1 team

Oceania: 1 team

Team Bliss

MEA: 1 team

Geekay Esports

LATAM: 1 team

Unlike Gamers8, the Rainbow Six Siege Esports World Cup isn't inviting any teams to the competition, not even those organizations included in the Esports World Cup Foundation Program.

To qualify for Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup, teams must first finish among the best eight sides in their regional open qualifier. More information about it can be found here.

Later on, these eight teams will go through a playoff where only the best rosters will qualify for the Esports World Cup.

Format

The Rainbow Six Siege Esports World Cup will divide its 16 teams into two groups of eight rosters. Each group will follow a double-elimination format. While regular matches will be BO1, elimination matches will be BO3. The best four teams from each group will move to the playoffs.

Finally, teams in the playoffs will be put into a single-elimination bracket with BO3 games. The grand final will be BO5.

Prize Pool

As we mentioned before, the prize pool for the Rainbow Six Siege Esports World Cup is US$2M, which will be divided between the teams as follows:

1st: US$750,000

2nd: US$350,000

3rd - 4th: US$160,000

5th - 8th: US$80,000

9th - 12th: US$40,000

13th - 16th: US$25,000

Additionally, Esports World Cup points will be spread as follows: