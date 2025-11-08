BLAST R6 Major Munich Round 1 Preview: Matches and storylines

The BLAST R6 Major Munich is finally here. Starting from today and until November 16, sixteen of the best teams in Rainbow Six Siege X's competitive scene will meet in Munich, Germany, for a chance to win the only BLAST R6 Major of the season.

The tournament offers teams the chance to take home a share of the USD$750,000 prize pool, as well as SI Points and even a spot at the Six Invitational 2026.

The first stage of the competition will be the Swiss Stage, which is starting today. Here's a look at the Round 1 matches:

FURIA vs. DPlus

FURIA and Dplus will meet at 1 PM CET in one of the two first matches of the BLAST R6 Major Munich. The RE:L0:AD champions are the favorites to take the win, especially considering their outstanding consistency throughout the current season.

Despite the Black Panthers having the odds to their favor, this match is arguably one of the most interesting in Round 1. This is mainly due to this being Dplus' first international match with a full Brazilian roster, which includes three international champions in José "Bullet1" Victor, Juliano "Levy" Andrade, and Dyjair "Mity" Soares, as well as the back-to-back Six Invitational Top 4 finisher Kaique "Faallz" Moreira.

At the same time, it will be a special game for two players as we will be able to see Faallz and FURIA's IGL Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia facing off. The two former MIBR players are still close, as revealed by FelipoX in a pre-BLAST R6 Major Munich interview with the Brazilian.

Weibo Gaming vs. ENTERPRISE Esports

The match between Weibo Gaming and ENTERPRISE Esports is a crucial game for either team. It's a great chance for both to be off to a good start in Munich, avoiding a BO3 elimination match On Day 2.

Weibo Gaming and ENTERPRISE Esports have already met twice this season as they clashed two times in the BLAST R6 2025 APAC Major Munich Qualifier. Both games were won by the BLAST R6 Asia League 2025 roster.

It's also worth mentioning that Weibo Gaming's core has never lost the first match of a BLAST R6 Major Swiss Stage. Two years ago, at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, the Asian mix made their Swiss Stage debut with a 7-4 win over M80. Only six months later, the players took down PSG Talon in their first Swiss Stage game at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

CAG Osaka vs. FaZe Clan

CAG Osaka are back to international heights as their final game outside their home region was the RE:L0:AD grand final, where they lost against FURIA. This time, the Japanese will face off another Six Invitational champion.

While the Cyclops have shown some great consistency and form throughout the last two months, the Asian squad has never beat the Brazilians. Their current record includes three defeats, with the latter one coming at the Six Invitational 2025.

Still, FaZe Clan head to Munich in not such great form, and an upset is on the cards. The Brazilians finished in third place after a shaky group stage and back-to-back defeats against FURIA and w7m esports. Considering today's game is a BO1 series, we're serious when we say anything could happen.

Team Secret vs. Wildcard

Wildcard will be Team Secret's first international opposition since the European mix won the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. A lot of question marks are around the Europeans, as many believe they won't be able to do it again. In Munich, the players will have the chance to prove them wrong. They are favorites to begin the competition with a win, as they will face off against North America's fourth seed, Wildcard.

Curiously enough, the only time Team Secret and Wildcard met ended in a 7-2 victory for the Americans. No roster changes have been made since then, so, why couldn't Wildcard do it again?

Team Falcons vs. Shopify Rebellion

Team Falcons and Shopify Rebellion will meet in one of the most exciting matches of the BLAST R6 Major Munich Round 1. The clash won't only face off two of the championship's contenders; it will also be the first direct duel between Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu and William "Spoit" Löfstedt in over three years.

Both players have met thrice in the past, with the Swede winning the two games he played against the Frenchman during his time at Rogue. Those matches took place in the Europe League 2022 and they were 8-6 and 7-2 wins. Meanwhile, the third was at the Gamers8 2022 grand final, which ended in a 3-0 win for Team BDS.

Strangely enough, both rosters have never met in the past. Their most immediate clash is found at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, two years ago, when Team BDS and Soniqs faced off in the Swiss Stage. However, the former MNM Gaming duo Fatih "Solotov" Türker and Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard hadn't signed for the French mix yet. Meanwhile, the only player from Shopify Rebellion who played for Soniqs back then was Richard "Rexen" Coronado. In fact, the American has never won a game against Team BDS and its core, with the record including six defeats.

Spacestation vs. Team BDS

Spacestation head to Munich after some great regional performances, as they finished in first and second place in Stage 1 and Stage 2, respectively. At the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025, the Americans also showed some great international form, beating sides like Team Falcons, Oxygen Esports, and Shopify Rebellion.

The astronauts' first opposition will be Team BDS. Historically, Spacestation have only beaten Team BDS once, three years ago at the Six Jönköping Major. This time, the Europeans look completely different and aren't the favorites to take the win.

Following the team's rebuilding, Team BDS have finally qualified for an international competition. Despite having a complete different roster, the team's individual qualities and experience is undeniable, and could upset the astronauts.

M80 vs. G2 Esports

Right after the clash between Team Falcons and Shopify Rebellion, fans will have the chance to see G2 Esports' Zack "Stompn" Lamb facing off against his former home, M80. The match between the green roster and the samurai includes some very exciting storylines, making it one of the main dishes of the day.

First, the 18-year-old from Dallas, Texas, will steal the show in what will be his second appearance against a North American lineup. The first one and so far only one was a 5-7 defeat against Shopify Rebellion at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025.

The match will also be the first clash between the three-time world champion Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten and his former home G2 Esports. At the same time, the samurai's analyst Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol will face off M80 for the first time since doing so at the group stage of the Six Invitational 2025.

w7m esports vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

The Bulls and the ninjas will meet today in one of the two final matches of Round 1. These two sides perfectly know each other, as they have faced off six times since July 2025. It's not looking well for the shinobi, though, as w7m esports head to today's game with a record of five wins and only one defeat since this summer.

The last time both teams clashed at an international competition was at the Six Invitational 2024. A lot has changed since then; after winning the competition, the Bulls signed for FURIA, and w7m esports ended up signing LOS' core.

Following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Munich Round 1, the eight winning sides will move to the Upper Bracket while the eight defeated sides will drop to the Lower Bracket.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.