BLAST R6 Major Manchester talent unveiled

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

With the BLAST R6 Major Manchester being just around the corner, BLAST has finally announced the talent that will work in the first Major of Year 9.

The competition will follow a similar system to the one used in Copenhagen and Atlanta, with the only difference being in the number of teams in the initial phase of the competition. Keep in mind that Year 9 Majors will have 20 teams instead of 24.

BLAST R6 Major Manchester Talent

The talent for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. (Picture: @R6esports)

With the tournament being held in the United Kingdom, it makes sense that most of the invited talent are located in Europe. The BLAST R6 Major Manchester includes most of the talent that worked at the Six Invitational 2024, with some of the most notable names on the list being Jack "Fresh" Allen, Derry "Dezachu" Holt, Ghassan "Milosh" Finge, and Parker "Interro" Mackay.

Additionally, the former players Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen, Léo "Alphama" Robine, and Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirélez will also feature in front of the cameras.

It's worth noting the abscence of Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten, who had been part of the Six Invitational 2024 talent. However, with the Swed coaching PSG Talon in Manchester, many people expected that he wouldn't be able to join the talent desk.

When is the BLAST R6 Major Manchester starting?

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester will begin on Thursday, May 16. The tournament's Phase 1 will last for two days. The initial bracket of the competition was announced on May 7.

The best four teams from Phase 1 will join the rest of the qualified rosters in Phase 2, which will follow a Swiss format. The eight teams that get three victories will qualify for Phase 3, while the teams with three defeats will have to travel back home.

Last but not least, Phase 3 will be a playoff bracket with BO3 matches. As usual, the grand final will follow a BO5 format.

Moreover, Ubisoft will unveil the details of the upcoming season during the final weekend of the competition. For more information about Year 9's roadmap, check out the update released by Ubisoft!