NAL 2024 Stage 2 Day 2 Roundup: Canadian gets revenge over DarkZero Esports, LOS win a match after six-month victory drought

With the North America League 2024 Stage 2 second playday being over, we have had a look at today's matches to know what happened and who stole the show in each one of the clashes.

M80 7-4 Wildcard

The first match of the second playday of the North America League 2024 Stage 2 kicked off with M80's second victory on Clubhouse of the split.

Despite the final result of the game, Wildcard obtained an early two-round lead after successfully taking over the Church and Arsenal site twice. However, it was M80 who led the scoreboard before swapping sides after winning four consecutive defensive rounds.

Although Wildcard had another positive start by winning their first defense, M80 didn't let the game slip through their fingers and secured the three points after winning three of the final four rounds of the match.

The European duo of William "Spoit" Löfsted and Ben "CTZN" McMillan registered SiegeGG ratings of 1.46 and 1.37, with both players currently averaging a SiegeGG rating of 1.28 after the first two games of the stage. Meanwhile, Wildcard's rookie Jacob "Bae" Dowling was the only player with a positive rating against M80 as he scored a SiegeGG rating of 1.00.

LOS 7-4 Oxygen Esports

The most shocking result of the day certainly came in the second match as LOS defeated Oxygen Esports on Nighthaven Labs. It was the team's first victory in the North America League 2024 since the Brazilians' win against Spacestation Gaming in March 2024.

Despite ending up winning the match, LOS struggled to get the initial kill as they only secured four of the eleven entry kills of the match. However, that didn't stop the Brazilians from pulling off a very needed victory.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.64 and 1.32 respectively, Leonardo "Legacy" Silva and Gustavo "Wizard" Gomes were the two best players of the match. On the other side of the server, Ethan "Nuers" James was the best player for Oxygen Esports with a SiegeGG rating of 1.16.

Soniqs 7-2 DarkZero Esports

The match between Soniqs and DarkZero Esports was the most expected game of the day as Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski would make his debut for the blue roster against his former teammates.

Although the two-time Six Invitational champion played Montagne during the majority of the game, the Canadian's efforts allowed his teammates to shine. All Richard "Rexen" Coronado, Jaylen "Ambi" Turk, and Adam "Surf" Medina finished with SiegeGG ratings between 1.53 and 1.36. Additionally, the previous three names mentioned got a combined entry figure of 7-1 (+6).

Meanwhile, DarkZero Esports' new IGL Nathan "Nafe" Sharp averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.30 after finishing with a KD of 2-8 (-6). At the same time, the team's most recent signing Elian "Kobelax" Rodríguez averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.50.

The game between both sides left us with a thrilling play by Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil as the Mexican player waited for the round timer to go down to zero seconds before killing Kobelax before the player could complete the planting animation.

Spacestation 7-5 Luminosity

The last match of the day saw Spacestation Gaming defeating Luminosity to climb up to second place, only behind M80.

Although Spacestation Gaming started the game by winning three of the match's first six rounds, the blue roster tied the scoreboard before swapping sides. It was then that Spacestation Gaming took control of the series as they won three back-to-back rounds to reach match point. Despite saving two of them, Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli put the series to an end after a 4K in the final round of the match to give Spacestation the three points.

The Dane finished the game as the highest-rated player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.38, closely followed by Roman "Forrest" Breaux with a SiegeGG rating of 1.23.