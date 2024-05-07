BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 1 bracket unveiled

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

BLAST unveiled today the bracket for the initial phase of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, which will see eight of the twenty qualified teams in action. Unfortunately, only four rosters will move to Manchester's Phase 2.

All of the matches played in Phase 1 will follow a BO3 format. The first two teams to win two matches will qualify for the second phase of the tournament. Meanwhile, teams who lose a game in the Upper Bracket will have a second chance in the Lower Bracket.

The first phase of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester will begin on May 15 and will conclude on May 16. Here are the games that will be played in the initial round of the bracket:

Spacestation Gaming vs. Team Cruelty

Bleed Esports vs. CAG Osaka

FearX vs. Geekay Esports

Team Liquid vs. G2 Esports

Team Cruelty's Mexican roster will make its international debut against Spacestation Gaming as the winner of the series will play against the winner of the game between Bleed Esports and CAG Osaka. Meanwhile, the winner of the series between FearX and Geekay Esports will play against the winner of the match between Team Liquid and G2 Esports.