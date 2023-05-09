The Barbed Wire is a secondary gadget in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. It has been part of the game since Rainbow Six Siege's release in Dec. 2015.

Barbed Wire

The Barbed Wire is a gadget that slows down and reveals the position of an attacker as it's noisy. It doesn't slow down the defenders when they walk on it.

Only defenders can be equipped with Barbed Wire. Operators who use Barbed Wire will have two to place whenever and wherever they please. However, players are expected to use their Barbed Wires during the Preparation Phase.

Barbed Wire - Operators

The following operators can be equipped with Barbed Wire:

Aruni

Bandit

Clash

Doc

Ela

Jäger

Kaid

Maestro

Mozzie

Oryx

Pulse

Smoke

Tachanka

Thorn

Keep in mind that the Barbed Wire is a defensive gadget. This means that attackers can't get their hands on it.

Barbed Wire - How to Use

Using Barbed Wire in Rainbow Six Siege may look easy, but you must know how to get the best out of it.

Barbed Wire is expected to be placed in front of doors or entry points to the site. Remember, the idea of Barbed Wire is not just to slow down the enemy but also to expose it.

Barbed Wire - Counters

Barbed Wire can be easily countered, as it can be broken by meleeing it twice. Here are some operators that can destroy Barbed Wire with their gadgets.

If Ash's explosive charges are powerful enough to destroy bulletproof gadgets, imagine what her device can do to Barbed Wire. In other words, she's an excellent option for getting rid of the annoying Barbed Wire.

Zofia's KS79 Lifeline includes two impact grenades, which can destroy defensive gadgets. Players can use those to get rid of the Barbed Wire.

Sledge's hammer is ideal for destroying soft surfaces, including walls and floors. His gadget goes further than that and can be used for breaking operator devices, including Barbed Wire.