In Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, an Impact Grenade is an explosive device.

Impact Grenade

The impact grenade is a defender device in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, and it was introduced to the game during Operation Skull Rain. Impact Grenades detonate when impacting a surface or after traveling 20 meters.

Each defender equipped with Impact Grenades will bring two to the battlefield.

Impact Grenade - How it works

In Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Impact Grenades are mainly used to create rotations.

Rotations are crucial to connect multiple rooms on a map. The whole created by an Impact Grenade is big enough to walk in or to vault in the room.

Impact Grenades can also be used to open hatches. Defenders only need one Impact Grenade to open an unreinforced hatch.

Impact Grenades are explosives, which means this gadget can also be used to kill. Impact Grenades can deliver up to 60 HP damage.

Impact Grenade - Operators

Many defenders have access to Impact Grenades. Right now, the list includes the following operators:

Alibi

Caveira

Clash

Echo

Kapkan

Lesion

Maestro

Melusi

Rook

Thunderbird

Valkyrie

Vigil

Wamai

Impact Grenade - Impact Trick

Impact Grenades can also be used for a Rainbow Six Siege strategy called Impact Trick.

In Rainbow Six Siege, the Impact Trick is the action of throwing an explosive device to destroy an attacking gadget, usually a hard-breaching tool.

Impact Grenades are the perfect tool to Impact Trick. You can easily Impact Trick an electrified wall if you create angles on soft walls or if you use drone holes.

If successful, Impact Trick pushes the attackers to re-think their strategy. It also makes them lose attacking devices and, more importantly, time.

Impact Grenade - Counters

Impact Grenades are very difficult to counter. Attackers can't destroy them mid-air, unlike C4s. However, some operators help to deal with them.

Montagne

Montagne's shield helps to reduce the damage delivered by an Impact Grenade. If the operator's shield is extended, the explosion of the Impact Grenade will not cause much damage to the French operator.

Brava

Brava's Kludge Drone can be the perfect counter for Impact Grenades if there's a Jäger. Hacking an ADS will force the gadget to stop defender devices, including Impact Grenades.