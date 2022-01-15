Is Rainbow Six Extraction a DLC?

Rainbow Six Extraction is an entirely new take on the usual Tom Clancey action. Instead of terrorists, players are taking on aliens. And instead of other players, the aliens are CPUs. The teams are also down to three.

Since Rainbow Six Extraction is so different from the normal gameplay, some people are curious if it's just DLC for Rainbow Six Siege, like Outbreak. But Extraction is its very own game.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a standalone title that takes Siege operators and puts them in an entirely new environment as they take on a completely different threat: The Archaeans.

Is Rainbow Six Extraction based on Outbreak?

Yes!

Siege had a limited-time mode called Outbreak all the way back in 2018. It took place in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, focused on a parasite that was attempting to infect humanity.

There were three missions available:

Blowing up a nursery

Rescuing a doctor

Finding the source of the infection

Just like Extraction, Outbreak had teams of three operators fighting through maps separated by different areas. But there are a lot of changes between Outbreak and Extraction.

Is Rainbow Six Extraction a full game?

Correct!

Extraction is what Outbreak would look like as a full-fledged game. It includes four different major locations: New York City, San Francisco, Alaska, and Truth or Consequences. Each location has three different zones — each of those zones are split into three smaller ones.

Extraction has an abundance of operators who can take part in the missions. The game also has brilliant cosmetics.

The game is currently available for $39.99.