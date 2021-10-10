Copa Elite Six Stage 3: Draw completed, Liquid and FaZe lead the charge

Banner image: Ubisoft/Kirill. B

Between the 11th and the 17th of this month, ten of the best teams in LATAM will be facing each other for a chance to get their hands on one of the four Sweden Major spots available in the region.

The Copa Elite Six does not only offer teams the chance to compete at the November Major, but also awards them with SI Points.

Keep on reading to find out everything you need to know about the tournament:

Group Stage

The groups are very similar if we look back at the Copa Elite Six Stage 2. The only difference is that Ninjas in Pyjamas will play in Group B instead of A, while MIBR missed Stage 2 as Black Dragons qualified instead.

This situation leaves many storylines to explore. One of them will come in the game between FURIA and Atheris as the Brazilian Daniel “Novys” Novy will play for a third time against their ex-teammates at FURIA Esports.

Meanwhile, Group B offers FaZe Clan a chance to redeem themselves, as the team are now the favorites to take first place -- after finishing in fourth in a very similar group two months ago.

Format

Just as the previous two editions, the Copa Elite Six Stage 3 includes the best six teams from Brazil and the best two teams from both Mexico and South America.

Group stage games are best-of-ones, while playoff games -- including the Grand Final -- are best-of-threes.

The main objective is achieving the semi-finals, as those berths reward the teams with a Sweden Major qualification.

For the group-stage, teams’ are split into two groups of five. There, the winner of each group advances to the semi-finals. While the second and third best teams get a second chance to clinch a November Major spot, the fourth and fifth teams from each group are eliminated.

Prize Pool and SI Points

The Copa Elite Six features a prize pool of US$35,000. It also rewards the best eight teams with SI Points, while the best four are also awarded with a Sweden Major invitation.

These are split as it follows:

1st: $10,000, 225 SI Points & Sweden Major seeding.

2nd: $5,000, 225 SI Points & Sweden Major seeding.

3rd - 4th: $3,500, 225 SI Points & Sweden Major seeding.

5th: $2,500 & 225 SI Points

6th: $2,500 & 180 SI Points

7th: $2,000 & 140 SI Points

8th: $2,000 & 115 SI Points

9th - 10th: $2,000

Teams

FaZe Clan - Astro, cameram4n, Bullet1, Cyber, soulz1, Ramalho (coach), Dark (analyst)

Since missing out on the Mexico Major, FaZe Clan have shaken the Brazilian region. The team’s stage is now one for the history books as the roster surpassed Black Dragons’ 2018 record of consecutive wins (six) after winning seven in a row.

Team Liquid - nesk, Paluh, psk1, AsK, resetz, Silence (coach), mcunha (analyst)

After the departures of Thiago “xS3xyCake” Reis and João “HSnamuringa” Deam, Liquid decided to take a gamble on the wunderkinds Gabriel “AsK” Santos and Pablo “resetz” Oliveira. The signings have proven themselves throughout the stage, helping the team to finish in second place.

Team oNe - Lagonis, KDS, Alem4o, Levy, Neskin, TchubZ (coach), RafadeLL (analyst)

The Mexico Major champions have been able to keep their momentum alive and stumbled various sides by big margins, with their 7-0 victory over Ninjas in Pyjamas being their best result in the stage. In order to defend their crown, the team will have to finish between the best four teams at the CES Stage 3.

FURIA Esports - Fntzy, Miracle, h1ghs, LENDA, R4re, Twister (coach), Kizi (analyst)

The Brazilian side aims to qualify for what would be their third consecutive international appearance after playing at the SI 2021 and the Mexico Major. The team’s wunderkind Diogo “Fntzy” Lima is now considered to be one of the best entry fraggers in the region, as he has produced some incredible statistics -- with his 22-kills performance against INTZ being the greatest one.

Ninjas in Pyjamas - Kamikaze, Psycho, Muzi, pino, julio, Mity (coach)

A disappointing performance in Mexico from the SI 2021 champions has been followed by a third stage full of underwhelming results. The Copa Elite Six Stage 2 champions come with the intention to get back on track in order to qualify for the Sweden Major.

MIBR - reduct, Faallz, LuKid, FelipoX, Rappz, SKaDinha (sixth player), budega (coach)

After missing out on the CES Stage 2, MIBR are back following a brilliant Stage 3. The team confirmed their presence at this week's tournament after winning their previous three games, including FURIA and Team Liquid.

Atheris Esports - Guicho, SkMzY, Bersa, MKing, Novys, Royz (coach), Goku (assistant coach)

The Campeonato Mexicano champions head to the Copa Elite Six for the first time with a Brazilian-majority roster. The team’s objective is clear: becoming the first Mexican organization to compete at an international tournament.

Fenix Esports - XigmaZ, Morphed, P1XIE, Luxor, BOPE

The roster showed an improvement at CES Stage 2 after defeating not one but two Brazilian sides in Black Dragons and FaZe Clan. After falling short from qualifying to the Mexico Major after falling to Team Liquid at the quarter-finals, Fenix resurgence aims to finish in the top four.

Malvinas Gaming - Ragn4r, Soco, Meight, blk, TomHagen, Rules (coach)a

Following a disappointing beginning to the stage, Malvinas Gaming seem to be back on track after the signing of the Paraguayan wunderkind Richard “blk” Rodríguez.

The Argentinian squad of Malvinas are known for being the only South American roster to defeat a team at the Copa Elite Six, as they were victorious against Atheris Esports at the Copa Elite Six Stage 2 group-stage.

9z Team - Pechito, denike, ZETA, AtlaS, PePe, RICK (coach), Hemwer (analyst)

Despite not being able to win any of their Copa Elite Six Stage 2 matches, the second-seeded SA team left some positive performances against Brazilian opposition, as they lost in overtime against the eventual Mexico champions Team oNe (6-8) and lost by small margins against FaZe Clan (4-7) and Black Dragons (5-7).

