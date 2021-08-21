Skip navigation (Press enter)
SiegeGG Debrief | Shaiiko stuns DWG KIA! DarkZero has COVID scare!

Check out SiegeGG's "Debrief", where Jacki Jing takes you through the excitement of the quarterfinals!

Photo for Hunter CookeHunter Cooke

The quarterfinal round of the Mexico Major brought heroics from Danila "dan" Dontsov and Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu, and a COVID-19 scare in the DarkZero Esports camp. Catch a recap of all the quarterfinals action with the SiegeGG Debrief, featuring Jacki Jing!

