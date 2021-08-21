SiegeGG Debrief | Shaiiko stuns DWG KIA! DarkZero has COVID scare!

The quarterfinal round of the Mexico Major brought heroics from Danila "dan" Dontsov and Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu, and a COVID-19 scare in the DarkZero Esports camp. Catch a recap of all the quarterfinals action with the SiegeGG Debrief, featuring Jacki Jing!

Be sure to also check out our other Mexico Major coverage, including our press conference interviews, our Major quarterfinals coverage, and our Top 5 Plays:

Also check out our coverage of the group stages!