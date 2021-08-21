SiegeGG Debrief | Shaiiko stuns DWG KIA! DarkZero has COVID scare!

The quarterfinal round of the Mexico Major brought heroics from Danila "dan" Dontsov and Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu, and a COVID-19 scare in the DarkZero Esports camp. Catch a recap of all the quarterfinals action with the SiegeGG Debrief, featuring Jacki Jing!
Be sure to also check out our other Mexico Major coverage, including our press conference interviews, our Major quarterfinals coverage, and our Top 5 Plays:
- "We have momentum right now": Team oNe runs through DarkZero to secure semifinal berth
- "Round by round, we adapted": Elemzje details Clubhouse comeback to beat FURIA 2-0
- "They opened, and I ran in": Dan details round 15 play to defeat SSG 2-0
- Team Liquid ends DWG KIA Cinderella story in Mexico Major quarterfinals
Also check out our coverage of the group stages!
- Pro players: Sledge will remain “viable” despite SMG-11 loss as long as he does not lose his grenades
- Mexico Major: Group stage by the numbers
- "It’s only one step to go": DWG KIA on the brink of playoffs after consecutive wins against world champions NiP
- BDS relying on “hype” as the French squad emerges as Europe’s new hope
- TSM making the most of tough situation; "it's nothing like Geo"