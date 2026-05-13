Quick Summary: Call of Duty: Warzone combines fast-paced gunplay and tactical survival mechanics. If you’re looking for similar experiences, games like Apex Legends, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and Fortnite deliver the same adrenaline-filled action.

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the best battle royale FPS games out there. Published by Activision, it drops players into intense squad-based matches where survival depends on outlasting opponents as the playable zone steadily shrinks.

The game delivers fast-paced, highly competitive multiplayer combat where positioning, communication, and map awareness are essential to victory. But if you’re looking for similar large-scale combat experiences, then here are some of the best Warzone alternatives worth playing right now.

Best Games Like Warzone

If you’re looking for some of the biggest multiplayer shooters out there, take a look at this list of the best tactical shooters similar to Warzone below.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends is one of the closest alternatives to Warzone, offering similar fast movement, smooth gunplay, and highly competitive squad-based gameplay that requires on-point comms at all times (check out the best headsets for this).

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, one of the key differences, though, is the hero-style characters, each with unique abilities. Not only is there a focus on gunfights, but you also have to understand how each player's mechanics work, resulting in a tricky-to-master combo of hero abilities and tactical skills.

With this, Apex Legends often feels faster than Warzone, but you definitely get the same kind of action and coordinated team pushes. Therefore, it's well worth trying, seeing as it's free-to-play, as a Warzone alternative.

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Credit: PUBG Corporation |KRAFTON, Inc.

When talking about amazing games like Warzone, PUBG: Battlegrounds has to be on the list.

It offers a more grounded and tactical battle royale experience with realistic weapon handling, survival-focused gameplay, and high-pressure firefights.

Here, every encounter feels dangerous, with one little mistake eliminating you from the match. While Warzone has the Gulag second chance, PUBG takes no prisoners, promoting the survival aspect further as well as the more realistic military shooter experience.

Fortnite

Everyone knows and has heard of Fortnite, and though it may look a long way removed from Warzone with its colors and over-the-top character skins, it's actually one of the most competitive and content-rich battle royale games.

In Fortine, building mechanics (except in Zero Build), fast-paced combat, and your aim all matter massively. It also gets constant updates and offers evolving gameplay, which keeps this game fresh each time you load up.

Interestingly, there are community creation maps and games to explore, too, making it well worth checking out beyond just a Warzone alternative.

Delta Force

Credit: Team Jade | TiMi Studio Group

Delta Force offers tactical military combat with large-scale firefights and realistic gunplay. Sound familiar? But while it is like Warzone, it promotes more realism and coordinated teamwork compared to Warzone.

Arguably, the grounded military atmosphere and tactical pacing make it best for players who are looking for a more serious side to FPS than Warzone, though it is still fun to play as a game — not completely imitating real life.

Battlefield REDSEC

Battlefield REDSEC is arguably the closest alternative to Warzone in the Battlefield franchise, offering signature warfare in battle royale space.

In REDSEC, there's definitely a greater emphasis on survival, looting, and tactical gunfights, though, with a far more realistic military setting amongst chaotic firefights, vehicle warfare, and team-based gameplay.

If you are someone who is looking for bigger battles in a battle royale format, then this might be the right fit for you.

Final Thoughts

Warzone is one of the best FPS games out there, but all the alternatives mentioned can offer you the same explosive combat and accessible gameplay. Our final recommendations are as follows:

For fast-paced hero-based combat - Apex Legends

For tactical and realistic survival gameplay - PUBG: Battlegrounds

For creative and constantly evolving action - Fortnite

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