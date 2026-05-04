Quick Summary: A list of some of the best games like PUBG: Battleground, offering free-to-play alternatives like Call of Duty, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and more.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is one of the best games when it comes to the battle royale genre

The gameplay is simple but rewardingly intricate, with large-scale maps and survival-focused tactics being the keys to success. When geared up with a top headset, positioning, patience, and smart decision-making become paramount, as every encounter can instantly end your run.

If you love playing survival games like PUBG that give you the same realism, mechanics, or large-scale battles, then here are the best alternatives to try.

Best Games Like PUBG: Battlegrounds

If you are looking for a similar mix of tension, strategy, and survival, here are the best games like PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Call of Duty: Warzone

COD: Warzone is one of the most popular games when it comes to battle royale.

It offers fast-paced mechanics on large maps and squad-based gameplay, plus there's the Gulag system that gives you a second chance should you meet your untimely end.

In Warzone, you also need to consider your loadouts and make sure your gungame is top-notch to defeat your opponents. And though it's a little less realistic than PUBG, it still offers the same intensity and large-scale combat, making it the best alternative.

Apex Legends

Credit: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends adds an extra layer to the game by adding hero-based abilities to the battle royale genre. With these, the game revolves more around fast movement mechanics, like slide and climb, and uses character skills to progress ahead.

Apex has a more dynamic design that revolves around squad coordination and positioning. As such, this is best alternative for those who like PUBG’s structure in a fast-paced environment.

Fortnite

Fortnite shares PUBG’s core battle royale structure with a twist.

It is more focused on fast-paced building mechanics, where you have to make smart strategies and show quick decision-making.

In Fortnite, you will create constant cover by building structures for high ground. Ultimately, this makes it far less realistic than PUBG, yet it still offers the same last-man-standing tension.

Arena Breakout

Credit: Morefun Studios

If you want the same realism and tension as PUBG, then Arena Breakout is a great choice.

It's a hardcore shooter game that offers high-risk extraction gameplay. Here you will enter maps, loot valuable gear, and attempt to escape alive, which is a lot like PUBG, as well as the highly popular (at the time of writing) ARC Raiders.

Arena Breakout doesn’t necessarily offer a last-man-standing experience like PUBG, but it has the realistic gunplay, tense encounters, and emphasis on positioning that make it a top alternative to consider.

Farlight 84

If you are looking for something in the Sci-Fi genre, then Farlight 84 is the best pick.

It is a fast-paced battle royale shooter with a futuristic twist, where you'll experience similar battle royale gameplay to PUBG, but with hero abilities, jetpacks, and vehicles.

It shares the core survival loop of PUBG, though. So, for those who love to play a battle royale but with more speed and accessibility rather than realism, this game is well worth trying out, especially as it's FREE!

Final Thoughts

PUBG remains one of the most grounded and tactical battle royale experiences, and these are some of the best alternatives that you can play. Our final recommendations are as follows:

For something faster - Warzone or Apex Legends

For creative gameplay - Fortnite

For futuristic - Farlight 84

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