July 24th, 2024: Attention is moving towards the next Warzone season and we've updated our guide with all the latest intel on when it begins.

Want to know when the next Warzone season is taking place? Our guide has everything there is to know.

With Season 5 underway, attention is already turning towards the next Warzone season as it's the last one of the MW3 cycle. There's a high chance Raven Software has a wealth of brand-new content in store.

Without further ado, find out when the next Warzone season starts below.

When is the next Warzone season?

Information on when the next Warzone season takes place hasn't appeared yet. When Season 5 begins and the battle pass timer starts ticking down, we'll update the guide with when the final season of the MW3 cycle is beginning.

What to expect in Warzone Season 6

As the MW3 cycle comes to a close, Raven Software only has a limited window to deliver the content planned for the Urzikstan era of the battle royale. Below is a list of everything players can expect to appear:

Season 6 battle pass and BlackCell

New weapons

Weapon balancing

New Operators

Limited-time events

New game modes

Map changes

It won't be long before teasers for Season 6 start appearing. As soon as any clues surrounding upcoming arrivals are uncovered, we'll have all the intel right here.

That's all there is to know about the next Warzone season.