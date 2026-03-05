Best Headsets for PUBG: Top 5 picks

Before Fortnite and Warzone took over the mainstream, there was PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG. It wasn’t the first Battle Royale game, but it was the one (though originally a mod) that truly launched the genre into the stratosphere.

Even today, PUBG consistently ranks among the top 10 most played games on Steam. That’s especially impressive considering it’s widely regarded as far less forgiving than the faster, easier Fortnite — arguably its biggest rival. In short, PUBG is brutal at times, and that reputation alone can be intimidating if you’re thinking about jumping in for the first time or returning after a long break.

But “hard” doesn’t have to mean “unapproachable". One of the easiest ways to level the playing field is by upgrading your audio. With one of the best headsets for PUBG, subtle cues like distant footsteps, reloads, and teammate callouts become clearer and more immediate, often making the difference between winning a firefight and suffering a game-ending death.

Fortunately, you’re in the right place. Below, we’ve rounded up five tried-and-tested gaming headsets that will help you react faster and rack up more wins.

Top 5 Headsets for PUBG Best wireless headset Audeze Maxwell 2 See Price Read More Drivers 90mm Planar Magnetic Connectivity Wireless (2.4GHz), Wired (USB-C, 3.5mm), Bluetooth Compatibility PC, PlayStation, Switch 2 (Xbox-version available) Weight 560 grams Best wired headset RIG R5 Spear PRO HS See Price Read More Drivers 40mm Graphene Connectivity Wired (3.5mm) Compatibility PC, PS5, PS4 Weight 340 grams Best budget headset RIG 400 GEN 2 See Price Read More Drivers 40mm Connectivity Wired (3.5mm) Compatibility PS5, PS4, Xbox, Mobile, PC Weight 249 grams Best cross-platform headset Astro A20 X See Price Read More Drivers 40mm Biocellulose Connectivity Wireless (24-bit LIGHTSPEED), Bluetooth 5.3, Wired (USB) Compatibility PS5, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch Weight 290 grams Best premium headset SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite See Price Read More Drivers 40mm Brass Surround & Carbon Fiber Connectivity Wireless (2.4GHz), Bluetooth V5.3 + LE Audio Compatibility PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Mac, Switch, Mobile, Meta Quest Weight 380 grams

What Makes a Great Gaming Headset for PUBG?

In PUBG, there’s no single feature that guarantees a perfect headset — it’s about how everything works together.

Accurate, detailed sound is crucial for tracking footsteps, distinguishing floors in buildings, spotting distant gunfire, and hearing vehicles before they arrive. Because PUBG rewards patience and positioning, strong directional audio gives you a real edge.

Comfort also matters during long matches, so lightweight frames and breathable cushions help reduce fatigue. Add clear mic quality for sharp team callouts, plus solid build quality and low-latency platform support, and you’ve got a headset built for regular wins.

Best wireless headset Score 8 Outstanding planar-magnetic audio and a top-tier mic. Full Review Audeze Maxwell 2 Planar drivers deliver precise positional audio, clear mic communication, low-latency wireless, and strong comfort for competitive play. Buy from AmazonBuy from eBay

Why we chose the Audeze Maxwell 2

The Audeze Maxwell 2 is one of the best wireless options for PUBG because it nails the fundamentals that matter most in the game: sound, precision, and communication.

Its massive 90mm planar magnetic drivers are the headline feature. They deliver incredibly detailed audio, making footsteps, gunfire, and environmental cues easy to pinpoint — a real advantage in PUBG’s tactical battles. Even vertical positioning is impressive, letting you reliably tell if enemies are above or below you, which is critical in multi-story buildings or high-ground engagements.

The detachable boom mic, paired with FILTER AI Noise Removal tech, is another huge win here. You should find that your teammates hear your callouts clearly without background distractions, all while its over-ear, breathable cushions reduce heat buildup, and the leather-like suspension headband distributes weight. Bear in mind, though, that the headset is a little on the heavier side at ~580 grams.

Wireless performance is smooth via 2.4GHz, with minimal latency, while USB-C, 3.5mm, and Bluetooth support make it versatile across platforms as well.

So, for competitive PUBG players who prioritize positional audio and clarity above all else, the Maxwell 2 is definitely one of the best options out there to consider.

Best wireless headset Score 8.5 Premium sound, a great mic, and all-day comfort at an affordable price. Gfinity's Review RIG R5 Spear PRO HS Wired headset with graphene drivers, clear flip-to-mute mic, strong noise rejection, and precise audio cues for competitive play. Buy from AmazonBuy from eBay

Why we chose the RIG R5 Spear PRO HS

If you prefer the zero-latency, no recharging benefits of a wired headset, the RIG R5 Spear PRO HS should be right up your alley.

While it may not boast huge 90mm drivers like the Maxwell 2, it does feature 40mm graphene ones. The key there is "graphene", as this ultra-light material helps produce a faster, cleaner sound with less distortion. As a result, critical PUBG audio cues come through clearly, which, in turn, should give you more precision when tracking your enemies.

As for communication, the R5 Spear PRO comes with a flip-to-mute mic, boasting a 50 Hz–15 kHz frequency range. In testing, I have personally found speech is picked up with a clear, natural tone, plus the mic brings some quite impressive background noise rejection to the table, filtering out most background interference.

For anyone on PS5, this headset also supports PlayStation’s Tempest 3D AudioTech for a 360-degree soundstage when playing PUBG. And with plenty of customization options to boot, including magnetic side plates, this headset is more than capable of delivering everything you need for the ultimate PUBG experience.

Best budget headset Score 8 Affordable, comfortable, and cross-platform compatibility. Gfinity's Review RIG 400 GEN 2 Budget wired headset with solid positional audio, lightweight comfort, and reliable flip-to-mute mic for competitive play. Buy from WalmartBuy from eBay

Why we chose the RIG 400 GEN 2

The RIG 400 GEN 2 might be budget-friendly, but for PUBG players, it punches above its price tag in the areas that matter most.

First, positional audio. While the 40mm drivers don’t deliver earth-shaking bass or sparkling highs, they do provide surprisingly solid directional sound. In a game like PUBG, that smooth left-to-right transition and consistent clarity really count. Importantly, the drivers don’t rattle or distort at higher volumes either, so chaotic late-game circles remain readable.

Comfort is another win. At around 230 grams, it’s lightweight enough for long PUBG sessions, and the memory foam earcups offer decent passive noise isolation to keep you locked-in when it matters most.

The flip-to-mute mic is also genuinely useful, especially mid-game. With the flip-to-mute functionality, you can quickly control whether or not your voice is picked up during tense moments, all while delivering clearer voice chat than most built-in controller mics.

No, it’s not feature-packed — no wireless, no EQ software, no ANC — but for under $40 (at the time of writing), the RIG 400 GEN 2 delivers reliable, latency-free audio and solid communication. For budget PUBG players, that’s a serious value play.

Best cross-platform headset Score 7.5 A versatile, lightweight wireless headset with clear directional audio. Full Review Astro A20 X Cross-platform headset with smooth positional audio, clear Blue VO!CE mic, versatile connectivity, and long-lasting battery. Buy from AmazonBuy from Logitech

Why we chose the Astro A20 X

The Astro A20 X earns its place as one of the best cross-platform headsets for PUBG because it is compatible with a wide range of consoles and platforms on which PUBG is playable — Windows, macOS, Xbox, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch / Switch 2.

As for sound, the 40mm drivers handle left-to-right transitions smoothly, making it easier to track footsteps circling a building or creeping through tall grass. With the “Gaming – FPS” EQ preset enabled in Logitech’s G HUB software as well, higher frequencies get a helpful boost, allowing subtle cues like reloads and distant movement to cut through the chaos.

The mic is another strong point. Flexible, detachable, and supported by Blue VO!CE processing keeps squad comms clear while doing a surprisingly good job of rejecting background noise — ideal for intense late-circle callouts.

Where the A20 X really stands out, though, is versatility. LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth, USB-C, and the PLAYSYNC base make hopping between PC and console effortless. Add in the fact that it boasts up to 90 hours of battery life, and you’ve got a dependable, multi-platform PUBG companion that’s built for long sessions and serious squad play.

Best premium headset SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Premium wireless headset with hi-res drivers, clear AI mic, long battery, and comfortable, immersive PUBG audio. Buy from AmazonBuy from SteelSeries

Why we chose the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite might come with an eye-watering price tag, but when it comes to PUBG, it delivers the kind of audio performance that can genuinely elevate your gameplay.

The Nova Elite’s 40mm carbon fibre drivers and hi-res 24-bit/96kHz wireless audio create an incredibly open, detailed soundstage. Every single in-game movement should be easy to track, making this headset ideal for judging distance and direction during tense battles.

SteelSeries’ signature suspension headband distributes the 380-gram weight evenly, allowing for long PUBG sessions without much, if any, discomfort. It also boasts leatherette earcups that provide good passive isolation to keep distractions that could cost you a game completely out of the equation.

Then there’s the Infinity Power battery system. With two hot-swappable batteries offering roughly 30 hours each, you can keep playing without ever needing to stop and recharge. Plus, it has a superb ClearCast Gen 2.X mic with AI noise rejection, delivering crystal-clear comms to match the elite audio.

Yes, it’s expensive, but if you want one of the absolute best PUBG audio experiences available, the Nova Elite earns its place.

How We Test Gaming Headsets

When we test a headset, its design, build quality, comfort, fit, audio quality, compatibility, connectivity, and gaming performance are all evaluated. If relevant, battery life, mic performance, and customization options are also assessed, along with any unique features.

If we cannot review a headset first-hand, we evaluate user reviews and browse forums like Reddit to gather real-world insights and determine if a top pick is worth featuring in a buying guide.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re dropping in solo or chasing wins with a squad, the right headset can give you the edge PUBG demands. Choose wisely, listen closely, and let every footstep and gunshot guide you to smarter plays.

