BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Play-In Storylines

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Play-In phase offers eight teams the chance to reach the Swiss Stage, where 12 rosters are already awaiting to know their future opponents.

This initial phase is shaped as a double-elimination bracket where only the best four teams will be able to move to the next round. Whilst Shopify Rebellion, Team Falcons, LOS, and ENTERPRISE Esports are the favorites to reach the Swiss Stage, China and Asia's second seed have plenty to say; we're sure they don't want to go home without causing trouble.

In this article we will focus on four storylines that we will see in Salt Lake City's play-in stage. Including a rencounter, visa issues, past games and a potential thrilling match, here's what to look forward to in the next few days!

Long time no see, best friendo!

Former Fnatic teammates Patrick "MentalistC" Fan and Etienne "Mag" Rousseau will share the international stage for the first time since the Six Invitational 2020. Back then, they did so for the same team; six years later, in Salt Lake City, they will do so as opponents.

After a two-year retirement, Mag joined ENTERPRISE Esports as the team's new head coach. Just a few weeks after he officially joined the Oceanic lineup, the team qualified for their fourth consecutive international event.

Meanwhile, MentalistC is making a return to the international stage one year after his performance for Team Joel at the Six Invitational 2025. Following an unsuccessful stay at TYLOO, the Chinese player joined EDward Gaming, building the roster from scratch. Now, EDward Gaming are considered to be China's second best team, only behind All Gamers.

Curiously enough, their first international game for their current respective teams crosses the paths of Mag and MentalistC, bringing us back to some of APAC and Oceania's most glorious days.

Visa issues in the states

The recent news of Wolves Esports' visas being denied is a huge blow for Chinese fans. Unfortunately, it's not the first time this happens when holding an international event on American soil; and, curiously enough, Wolves Esports' first opposition in Salt Lake City, LOS, are the perfect example of that.

In May 2022, Brazilian sides Team oNe—eventually rebranded as LOS—and w7m esports were denied American visas; therefore, the teams had to take part in the event from Mexico. In other words, while the players in the United States competed on LAN, Team oNe and the Bulls faced the complications of playing on a high ping. Surprisingly enough, despite the ping difficulties, Team oNe qualified for the playoffs.

Four years later, LOS could benefit from visa issues in the United States. If Wolves Esports aren't able to play against the Brazilians, these should get a forfeit win and face off against the winner of the match between EDward Gaming and ENTERPRISE Esports for a Swiss Stage spot.

Six Invitational 2026 rematch

Team Falcons and Daystar will meet in their first Salt Lake City play-in game only three months after clashing at the Six Invitational 2026. Back then, the Falcons securied a comfortable 14-2 win as they claimed back-to-back 7-1 victories on Kafe Dostoyevsky and Nighthaven Labs.

This time, both teams will clash in a BO1 series. On paper, despite the roster's lack of consistency in the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff, Team Falcons are the favorites to beat the Taiwanese squad.

There's no two without three

If everything goes as expected, Team Falcons and Shopify Rebellion should meet in the Upper Bracket Final 2 for a spot in Salt Lake City's Swiss Stage. After not meeting once until November 2025, both teams have faced off in the last two international events, including the BLAST R6 Major Munich and the Six Invitational 2026.

Surprisingly enough, both games were quite tight, both ending with Nighthaven Labs' overtimes. Unfortunately for the Americans, the current record doesn't look well for them: Team Falcons won the two games. However, there's another saying that involves number three... third time's the charm.