Best Headset for Apex Legends: Top 5 picks in 2026

Apex Legends, much like its closest rival Fortnite, has experienced its fair share of highs and lows since launching in 2019. Player numbers have fluctuated over the years, but even in 2026, it remains one of the most-played games on Steam — a clear testament to its lasting appeal.

The challenge is that, when an online game consistently attracts over 100,000 players, the overall competition and skill level rise dramatically. That makes improving as a player increasingly difficult, whether you're just starting out or already have plenty of experience.

That’s where the fine margins come into play, and one way to gain a small but meaningful edge is by investing in one of the best headsets for Apex Legends. The right headset can help you react faster, hear crucial audio cues, and communicate more clearly with your teammates about what’s happening around you in-game.

With that in mind, here are five headsets we’d recommend — chosen based on reviews, hands-on experience, and price — to help you get more out of your time in Apex Legends.

Top 5 Headsets for Apex Legends Best wireless headset SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite See Price Read More Drivers 40mm Brass Surround & Carbon Fiber Connectivity Wireless (2.4GHz), Bluetooth V5.3 + LE Audio Compatibility PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Mac, Switch, Mobile, Meta Quest Weight 380 grams Best wired headset RIG R5 Spear PRO HS See Price Read More Drivers 40mm Graphene Connectivity Wired (3.5mm) Compatibility PC, PS5, PS4 Weight 340 grams Best headset for mic Audeze Maxwell 2 See Price Read More Drivers 90mm Planar Magnetic Connectivity Wireless (2.4GHz), Wired (USB-C, 3.5mm), Bluetooth Compatibility PC, PlayStation, Switch 2 (Xbox-version available) Weight 560 grams Best budget headset Logitech G321 See Price Read More Drivers 40mm Connectivity 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED, Bluetooth 5.2 Compatibility PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch Weight 210 grams Best cross-platform headset Astro A20 X See Price Read More Drivers 40mm Biocellulose Connectivity Wireless (24-bit LIGHTSPEED), Bluetooth 5.3, Wired (USB) Compatibility PS5, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch Weight 290 grams

What Makes a Gaming Headset Great for Apex Legends?

Like with most games, no single feature makes a headset "perfect" for Apex Legends — it’s about how everything works together.

Clear, detailed audio is the main priority, as it allows for better tracking of enemy movements and quicker reactions to gunfire or incoming abilities. Because Apex can be fast-paced as well, strong directional sound can give you a crucial split-second advantage.

Comfort is also important during longer sessions, so lightweight designs and breathable ear cushions help reduce fatigue.

Combine all that with clear mic quality for quick squad callouts and low-latency performance, and you’ve got a headset well suited to climbing the ranks in Apex Legends — all five of our top pics have these bases covered.

Best wireless headset SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Premium wireless headset with hi-res audio, AI mic clarity, long battery, comfort, and immersive Apex Legends performance. Buy from AmazonBuy from SteelSeries

Why we chose the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite is a top-tier wireless headset that excels in Apex Legends, offering a premium experience for serious gamers.

Its 40mm carbon fiber drivers are the stars of the show, bringing hi-res 24-bit/96kHz audio to the table, creating an expansive, detailed soundstage where footsteps, gunfire, and environmental cues are instantly clear. This makes tracking enemies and gauging distance almost effortless in fast-paced firefights.

As for comfort, the signature suspension headband spreads the 380-gram weight evenly, while some plush leatherette earcups provide passive noise isolation. In practice, distractions are kept out and longer Apex sessions remain comfortable.

Battery life is another high point. The Infinity Power system uses two hot-swappable batteries, giving roughly 30 hours per pack. And on the communication front, the ClearCast Gen 2.X mic with AI noise rejection allow it to deliver crisp, natural voice clarity, ensuring your team hears every call clearly no matter the mayhem that may be happening in-game.

In short, if you want a competitive edge and a headset that performs across every aspect of gameplay, it’s one of the very best options available.

Best wireless headset Score 8.5 Premium sound, a great mic, and all-day comfort at an affordable price. Gfinity's Review RIG R5 Spear PRO HS Wired headset with graphene drivers, clear flip-to-mute mic, lightweight comfort, and zero-latency, versatile connectivity. Buy from AmazonBuy from eBay

Why we chose the RIG R5 Spear PRO HS

The RIG R5 Spear PRO HS is a standout wired headset is all aspects, delivering impressive clarity, comfort, and value without breaking the bank.

It comes with graphene-coated 40mm drivers that produce crisp, balanced audio, making footsteps, gunfire, and environmental cues easy to hear and distinguish. For Apex Legends, this is absolutely perfect for tracking enemies in fast-paced matches.

It also boasts a flexible flip-to-mute boom that, in testing, captured my voice cleanly and naturally, with excellent background noise rejection that keeps comms clear even in chaos. Positioning the mic is simple, and it stays exactly where you want it, giving you consistent communication.

Comfort is another highlight. Lightweight with memory foam earcups and a well-padded headband, it stays comfortable over long gaming sessions. Moreover, its plug-and-play connectivity via a universal 3.5mm jack ensures zero latency, hassle-free setup, and compatibility across PC, PlayStation, and mobile.

For under $70, the RIG R5 Spear PRO HS punches far above its price, combining clear, distortion-free audio with a top-tier mic and all-day comfort.

Best headset for mic Score 8 Outstanding planar-magnetic audio and a top-tier mic. Full Review Audeze Maxwell 2 Detachable hypercardioid mic with AI noise removal delivers natural, broadcast-quality voice clarity and premium planar audio. Buy from AmazonBuy from eBay

Why we chose the Audeze Maxwell 2

If crystal clear communication is a priortity for you, then the Audeze Maxwell 2 is a headset that should be on your radar. Its detachable boom mic uses a hypercardioid capsule designed to focus on your voice while minimising background noise, and in practice, it works exceptionally well.

During testing, my voice came through with a genuinely “close to broadcast-quality” feel, which is rare for a gaming headset whose mics can sometimes be a little lackluster. There’s none of that overly compressed or artificial tone you sometimes get from wireless mics. Instead, it sounds clean, full, and natural, which is ideal for clear squad comms in high-pressure matches.

Audeze’s FILTER AI Noise Removal also makes a noticeable difference. On the ‘High’ setting, it reduced background distractions without making my voice sound robotic or processed. Teammates could hear me clearly, and the mic did a great job of keeping comms focused and distraction-free.

It’s expensive, yes — but if you want premium, crystal-clear voice clarity to match Apex’s competitive intensity, the Maxwell 2 is hard to beat. And before wrapping up, it's worth mentioning its huge 90mm planar magnetic drivers are some of the best-in-class, but above that, its mic is what makes this one stand out from the crowd.

Best budget headset Score 7 A headset that excels in comfort and delivers good directional audio at an affordable price. Gfinity's Review Logitech G321 Budget wireless headset with lightweight comfort, 40mm positional audio, reliable connectivity, and solid Apex Legends performance. Buy from AmazonBuy from Logitech

Why we chose the Logitech G321

The Logitech G321 is one of the best budget headsets for Apex Legends because it delivers across all areas that matter for Apex Legends: comfort, reliable wireless performance, and solid directional audio — all at an affordable price.

It's incredibly lightweight at 210 grams, which makes it ideal for long ranked sessions where heavier headsets can become distracting. The thick headband padding and memory foam earcups give it a genuinely cosy, “barely-there” feel once properly adjusted, which is a nice bonus at this price point.

Moreover, the headset features 40mm drivers that deliver solid left-to-right positional cues, helping you track footsteps and nearby movement with great accuracy. The sound profile is fairly neutral and not especially cinematic, but the flatter tuning actually works reasonably well for shooters like Apex, where clarity matters more than booming bass.

Add in reliable 2.4GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth support, and a sub-$60 price tag, and you’ve got a pretty solid headset for Apex at a relatively inexpensive price, even if it skips premium extras like advanced EQ customization.

Best cross-platform headset Score 7.5 A versatile, lightweight wireless headset with clear directional audio. Full Review Astro A20 X Cross-platform headset with LIGHTSPEED wireless, directional 40mm audio, Blue VO!CE mic, long battery, and lightweight comfort. Buy from AmazonBuy from Logitech

Why we chose the Astro A20 X

The Astro A20 X earns its place as one of the best headsets for Apex Legends, largely thanks to its cross-platform flexibility and reliable FPS performance.

With LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C connectivity, plus the PLAYSYNC base, you can seamlessly switch between PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and even Nintendo Switch without re-pairing every time. So, if you have multiple systems and like to play Apex Legends across them all, this compatibility is a huge win.

In-game, the 40mm drivers deliver clear directional audio, making it pretty easy when it comes to tracking footsteps, abilities, and nearby gunfights. Although it's not the most bass-heavy or cinematic headset around, its tuning leans toward competitive play, which suits Apex’s actions.

The Astro A20 X also features a flexible boom mic, backed by Blue VO!CE support, which helps keep comms clear during intense squad moments.

At 290 grams, it’s relatively lightweight, too, and with up to 90 hours of battery (lighting off), it’s built for long sessions. And though it's not perfect on comfort, its versatile, multi-platform make it a solid all-rounder for Apex.

How We Test Gaming Headsets

Our headset recommendations are based on a mix of hands-on evaluation and wider real-world feedback.

When possible, we test headsets ourselves across several key areas: design and build quality, comfort during longer gaming sessions, audio performance, microphone clarity, connectivity, battery life, and software features. We also focus heavily on gaming performance — particularly positional audio, which is crucial in competitive titles where footsteps, movement, and spatial awareness matter.

During testing, we typically try headsets across a range of games and platforms to see how they perform in both competitive and immersive single-player experiences.

However, first-hand testing isn’t always possible for every product we include in our buying guides. In those cases, we carefully analyse trusted professional reviews and large volumes of real-world user feedback. Communities such as Reddit are particularly useful for understanding long-term reliability, comfort, and common issues, helping us determine whether a headset is truly worth recommending.

Final Thoughts

Credit: Respawn | EA

Whether you’re chasing competitive edges or just want a more immersive Apex Legends experience, the right headset can make all the difference. Our top picks balance audio precision, comfort, and reliability to help you hear, react, and communicate like a pro.

Stick with us here at Siege.gg for more gaming news and setup guides!