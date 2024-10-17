5 Best Mice for Rainbow Six Siege in 2025

Rainbow Six Siege continues to thrive in the competitive scene, so having the right gear is crucial to staying ahead. One essential piece is a high-performance mouse, as owning the best mouse for Rainbow Six Siege can offer the precision and responsiveness needed to make the all-important difference between victory and defeat.

In this guide, we explore some of the best options for FPS games such as Siege, focusing on ergonomic designs for comfort during long sessions and advanced sensors for pinpoint accuracy. We’ve considered grip styles, button layouts, sensitivity settings, too, as well as price and reviews, to ensure there's an option for every player here and favored operator. So, check out the quick list below, or read on for a detailed breakdown of each of these great FPS-focused gaming mice.

What is the Best Mouse for Rainbow Six Siege?

For wireless, the Razer Viper V3 Pro is a strong choice, while the Logitech G502 X is a top option for wired play. However, there are more mice worth checking out than just those...

Specs:

DPI — 35,000

— 35,000 Sensor — Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2

— Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 Battery — Up to 95 hours

— Up to 95 hours Connectivity — Wireless (HyperSpeed) / Wired

— Wireless (HyperSpeed) / Wired Weight — 84 grams

Why we chose the Razer Viper V3 Pro

When it comes to finding a wireless gaming mouse for Siege, the Razer Viper V3 Pro is a top contender. It comes with so many game-changing features that it's almost guaranteed to give you a competitive edge, whether that's in Siege, Fortnite, or anything beyond.

Key Features:

35,000 DPI Optical Sensor: Delivers pinpoint accuracy with 1-DPI step customization for precise control.

Delivers pinpoint accuracy with 1-DPI step customization for precise control. 8,000 Hz HyperPolling: Ensures ultra-low latency for near-instant reaction time—crucial in tactical shooters.

Ensures ultra-low latency for near-instant reaction time—crucial in tactical shooters. Lightweight Wireless Design: Keeps your setup clutter-free while maintaining high-speed performance.

Keeps your setup clutter-free while maintaining high-speed performance. Long Battery Life: Up to 95 hours on a single charge, perfect for extended play sessions.

Up to 95 hours on a single charge, perfect for extended play sessions. Optimized for FPS Games: Built with competitive players in mind, especially for titles like Siege.

In short, the Viper V3 Pro’s blend of speed, accuracy, and endurance makes it a smart investment. With no wires to hold you back and enough battery to last a full weekend of gaming, it’s a reliable pick for serious players.

Best wired mouse Logitech G502 X The G502 X is a wired mouse with a HERO 25K sensor, LIGHTFORCE switches, 13 programmable buttons, and ultra-fast response for precise FPS gameplay. Buy from AmazonBuy from LogitechBuy from Walmart

Specs:

DPI — 25,000

— 25,000 Sensor — HERO 25K

— HERO 25K Battery — N/A

— N/A Connectivity — Wired (USB)

— Wired (USB) Weight — 89 grams

Why we chose the Logitech G502 X

While wireless mice offer convenience, a wired option like the Logitech G502 X delivers unbeatable reliability with zero charging downtime and near-instant response times. It’s also a more budget-friendly pick, all while packing premium features ideal for FPS titles like Rainbow Six Siege.

Key Features:

HERO 25K Sensor: Offers sub-micron precision with no smoothing, filtering, or acceleration.

Offers sub-micron precision with no smoothing, filtering, or acceleration. LIGHTFORCE Switches : Hybrid optical-mechanical switches ensure fast, reliable clicks with great durability.

Hybrid optical-mechanical switches ensure fast, reliable clicks with great durability. Wired Connection: Eliminates input lag and removes the need to worry about battery life.

Eliminates input lag and removes the need to worry about battery life. 13 Programmable Buttons: Easily map in-game commands for faster reactions and better control.

Easily map in-game commands for faster reactions and better control. Ergonomic Design: Built for long sessions with customizable weight and balance options.

For players focused on consistency and top-tier performance, the G502 X combines precision and functionality in a cost-effective package. It’s a wired mouse that doesn’t compromise, making it a smart pick for serious Siege players who value speed and control.

Best budget mouse Redragon M612 Predator The Redragon M612 Predator is a budget-friendly gaming mouse with 11 programmable buttons, 8000 DPI, ergonomic design, and comfortable grip for long sessions. Buy from AmazonBuy from WalmartBuy from AliExpress

Specs:

DPI — 8,000

— 8,000 Sensor — Optical Sensor

— Optical Sensor Battery — N/A

— N/A Connectivity — Wired (USB)

— Wired (USB) Weight — 145 grams

Why we chose the Redragon M612 Predator

The Redragon M612 Predator is a standout budget-friendly gaming mouse that delivers strong performance without breaking the bank. Designed to boost your FPS gameplay, it offers a versatile feature set that rivals pricier models and other top FPS accessories.

Key Features:

11 Programmable Buttons: Includes a rapid-fire button and two side macro buttons for quick access to in-game commands.

Includes a rapid-fire button and two side macro buttons for quick access to in-game commands. Ergonomic Design with Frosted Coating: Ensures a comfortable, slip-resistant grip for long gaming sessions.

Ensures a comfortable, slip-resistant grip for long gaming sessions. Up to 8,000 DPI: Provides more than enough sensitivity for most players, balancing precision and control.

Provides more than enough sensitivity for most players, balancing precision and control. Flexible Customization: Supports tailored keybinds to enhance your tactical edge.

While it may not feature ultra-high DPI, the M612 Predator’s combination of functionality and comfort makes it a reliable choice for gamers seeking solid performance without overspending. Pair it with quality gear like a top-tier headset, and you’ll be well-equipped to stay ahead in Siege and other fast-paced shooters.

Best mid-range mouse SteelSeries Aerox 5 A 59g wired mouse with RGB lighting, nine programmable buttons, water-resistant durability, and Golden Micro switches for precise clicks. Buy from AmazonBuy from SteelSeriesBuy from Walmart

Specs:

DPI — 18,000 (CPI)

— 18,000 (CPI) Sensor — SteelSeries TrueMove Air Optical

— SteelSeries TrueMove Air Optical Battery — Up to 80 hours 2.4GHz / Up to 180 hours Bluetooth

— Up to 80 hours 2.4GHz / Up to 180 hours Bluetooth Connectivity — Wireless (2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0) / Wired (USB-C to USB-A)

— Wireless (2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0) / Wired (USB-C to USB-A) Weight — 74 grams

Why we chose the SteelSeries Aerox 5

The SteelSeries Aerox 5 is a compelling mid-range wired gaming mouse designed for fast, precise gameplay without sacrificing durability or style. Its ultra-lightweight build and versatile features make it an excellent choice for competitive FPS players seeking both performance and comfort.

Key Features:

Ultra-Lightweight Design: Weighs just 59 grams with a holey shell for swift, precise movements.

Weighs just 59 grams with a holey shell for swift, precise movements. 3-Zone PrismSync RGB Lighting: Customizable with 16.8 million colors to personalize your setup.

Customizable with 16.8 million colors to personalize your setup. Aquabarrier Technology & IP54 Rating: Protects against water splashes, dust, and dirt for long-lasting reliability.

Protects against water splashes, dust, and dirt for long-lasting reliability. Nine Programmable Buttons: Includes a side panel and up/down flick switch for flexible tactical keybinds.

Includes a side panel and up/down flick switch for flexible tactical keybinds. Golden Micro IP54 Switches: Offer fast, crisp clicks with enhanced durability against dust and water.

Offer fast, crisp clicks with enhanced durability against dust and water. Ergonomic, Battle-Tested Shape: Ensures comfort during extended gaming sessions.

Blending lightweight agility with robust protection and customizable controls, the Aerox 5 is built to keep up with intense Siege matches and beyond. It’s a smart choice if you want precision, reliability, and style all in one package.

Lightest gaming mouse Turtle Beach Burst II Air The Turtle Beach Burst II Air is a lightweight, ergonomic FPS mouse with 26,000 DPI, 100M-click switches, and 120-hour battery life. Buy from AmazonBuy from Turtle BeachBuy from Walmart

Specs:

DPI — 26,000

— 26,000 Sensor — Owl-Eye 26K

— Owl-Eye 26K Battery — Up to 120 hours

— Up to 120 hours Connectivity — Wireless (2.4GHz, Bluetooth) / Wired (USB-A)

— Wireless (2.4GHz, Bluetooth) / Wired (USB-A) Weight — 47 grams

Why we chose the Turtle Beach Burst II Air

The Turtle Beach Burst II Air is one of the lightest and most precise mice designed for FPS gameplay, weighing just 47 grams. Its ultra-lightweight design and high-performance features make it ideal for Siege, especially when it comes to speed, accuracy, and comfort during long gaming sessions.

Key Features:

Ultra-Lightweight at 47g: Enables effortless, fast movements for better control.

Enables effortless, fast movements for better control. Adjustable DPI up to 26,000: Provides pinpoint accuracy for critical shots.

Provides pinpoint accuracy for critical shots. TITAN Switch Optical Technology: Delivers fast, tactile clicks with optical speed and durability rated for 100 million clicks.

Delivers fast, tactile clicks with optical speed and durability rated for 100 million clicks. Six Programmable Buttons: Includes a side-mounted DPI button for on-the-fly sensitivity changes.

Includes a side-mounted DPI button for on-the-fly sensitivity changes. Dual Wireless Connectivity: Supports 2.4GHz and Bluetooth for versatile, lag-free use.

Supports 2.4GHz and Bluetooth for versatile, lag-free use. Impressive 120-Hour Battery Life: Keeps you gaming longer without interruptions.

Combining ultra-lightweight agility with robust wireless performance and customizable controls, the Burst II Air is a strong contender for competitive Siege players. Its long battery life and fast response make it a reliable companion for marathon gaming sessions.

Factors to Consider When Buying a Mouse for Siege

DPI (Dots Per Inch) : Higher DPI for precision, especially in aiming and sniping; customizable DPI settings are ideal.

: Higher DPI for precision, especially in aiming and sniping; customizable DPI settings are ideal. Polling Rate : A higher polling rate (1,000Hz or more) ensures quicker response times for fast movements.

: A higher polling rate (1,000Hz or more) ensures quicker response times for fast movements. Ergonomics : Comfort is key for long gaming sessions; choose a shape and grip style that fits your hand.

: Comfort is key for long gaming sessions; choose a shape and grip style that fits your hand. Weight : Lighter mice are quicker to move, while heavier mice offer more stability; choose based on your play style.

: Lighter mice are quicker to move, while heavier mice offer more stability; choose based on your play style. Buttons and Customization : Extra programmable buttons for in-game actions can provide a tactical advantage.

: Extra programmable buttons for in-game actions can provide a tactical advantage. Sensor Type : Optical sensors offer better accuracy for FPS games compared to laser sensors.

: Optical sensors offer better accuracy for FPS games compared to laser sensors. Build Quality : Durability is essential for extended use; look for mice with high-quality materials and construction.

: Durability is essential for extended use; look for mice with high-quality materials and construction. Compatibility: Ensure the mouse is compatible with your gaming platform.

Final Thoughts

No matter your budget or playstyle, there’s a gaming mouse on this list that will elevate your Rainbow Six Siege experience. Choose the one that fits your needs, and get ready to take your gameplay to the next level with precision and speed.

Browse some of the best deals on gaming mice to see if any of these devices are on sale