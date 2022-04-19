Y7S1.2 Release: New map Emerald Plains is here, two Claymores per operator, and more

Image: Ubisoft

Earlier today, Rainbow Six Siege confirmed the launch of the mid-season patch that will introduce a new map in the game for the first time since 2019.

Although the map, Emerald Plains, is what the community is mostly looking forward to, this new patch includes various tweaks to different operators -- especially those with a Claymore or, from now on, Claymores.

The patch notes dropped exactly two weeks ago and players have had the chance to test Ubisoft's ideas on the Test Server since.

Emerald Plains is finally here

Emerald Plains is possibly the most notable addition in the patch, as Rainbow Six Siege gets a new map for the first time since 2019.

Emerald Plains will be added to the Ranked, Unranked, Quick Match, Team Deathmatch, Newcomer, and Terrorist Hunt playlists.

If you are planning on getting used to the new map, try to bring a soft breacher. Buck and Sledge are going to be important operators on Emerald Plains, a map with many destructible floors, ceilings, and walls.

Don't forget to watch out for spawn peeks. The map is full of windows, which give defenders a huge advantage in certain situations. Claymores are going to be important, which leads us to the next change.

Number of Claymores per operator increased

With the Y7S1.2 patch, operators that already had the option to bring a Claymore will have a second Claymore in their inventory as well. This change affects the following characters:

Recruit

Ash

Thermite

Thatcher

IQ

Capitão

Jackal

Zofia

Kali

Zero

Flores

Osa

Lion

Maverick

Blackbeard

So, after the launch of the mid-season patch, all of these operators will have not one but two Claymores. Although a big part of the community welcomes this change, many others have complained about the impact of this change. If you are a runout and jumpout lover, well, you will have to control your instincts from now on.

Operator Balancing

While Emerald Plains and the change to the Claymores have stolen the show, many other operators have been subject to nerfs and buffes. Let's explore all of them.

Bandit can place multiple batteries to reinforced surfaces

Bandit will finally be able to place multiple batteries to reinforced surfaces. This is a change a big part of the community has been asking for, especially after the changes introduced with the launch of Operation Shadow Legacy. Since then, Thatcher's EMPs don't destroy defender gadgets but only disable them, which really makes Bandit tricking a difficult job. Now, this should be less of a problem.

Ying gets an extra Candela

Ying will get a fourth Candela, but there's a downside: Ubisoft will reduce the flash duration of the Candelas from 2.8 seconds to just 1.4. By reducing it to the half while adding an extra Candela, Ubisoft expects Ying's presence to increase.

Other operator tweaks

Ying and Bandit aren't the only operators that will receive modifications to their unique abilities. These are some other operators that will undergo changes:

Gridlock gets a fourth Trax canister.

Blackbeard gets Claymores, Breaching Charges removed.

Recovering from Nomad and Orxy abilities' will take only 1.25 seconds -- 2 seconds before the patch. Also, operators will remain prone after recovering from the impact.

Warden's Glance Smart Glasses duration and cooldown has been increased from 10 seconds to 20.

For more changes, check Ubisoft's Patch Notes official article.

Smoke won't be affected by his own gas

Just in case you missed Ubisoft's announcement, they have reverted the decision to make Smoke vulnerable to his own gas. This change was in the initial patch notes article, but after many complains from the community, Ubisoft decided the change wouldn't make it to the live server.

When is the patch being launched?

The patch will be launched today, Apr. 19. The time will be different depending on the platform you play Rainbow Six Siege on:

PC: 09:00 EDT / 13:00 UTC

XBOX: 10:00 EDT / 14:00 UTC

PlayStation: 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC

The patch size will also be different depending on the platform.