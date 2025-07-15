Y10S2.3 Patch Notes: Castle and Outback exploits fixed, Dual Front operator pool tweaked, and more!

Ubisoft has announced today a series of updates that will be released to Rainbow Six Siege X later today with the arrival of the Patch Y10S2.3. This is the third of its kind released in Operation Daybreak and it's focused on fixing bugs and other issues that affected the players' experience.

Additionally, Patch Y10S2.3 also brings an update to Dual Front's operator pool, as three operators will be coming in to replace three popular defenders.

Here's everything you need to know about Siege X's Patch Y10S2.3:

Castle exploit fixed

Almost two weeks ago, Ubisoft announced the decision to temporarily disable Castle from competitive game modes — including Ranked, Unranked, and the Siege Cup — as some players would use Castle's Panels to crash the game. This exploit would allow players to "effectively end an ongoing match" as stated by Ubisoft in their official announcement.

While Ubisoft haven't revealed if Castle will be a playable operator again, we expect the American operator to be re-introduced to competitive playlists.

Outback exploit fixed

The Castle exploit wasn't the only one that forced Ubisoft to take desperate measures. In fact, before Castle's exploit was even a thing, Ubisoft were forced to temporarily disable Outback due to an exploit that allowed "rappel through the roof on Outback."

With Ubisoft introducing a fix to prevent players from using the previously mentioned exploit, we expect Outback to be a playable map once again.

User Experience and Audio

Today's update also includes user experience and audio improvements, including the following ones, as per Ubisoft's official blog post.

FIXED - Some surfaces and hatches on the first floor are not removed in Caster Cam view.

FIXED - Reload UI remains on HUD for the entire round after canceling the reload animation.

FIXED - The Equip and Favorite buttons are missing in the fullscreen victory celebrations view.

FIXED - The entire INSPIRATION elite bundle automatically equips after equipping the elite skin on Mira's Black Mirror gadget during the selection phase.

FIXED - The entire PANZERSTARKE elite bundle automatically equips after equipping the elite skin on Blitz's G52-Tactical Shield during the selection phase.

FIXED - The entire MTG MK.II elite bundle automatically equips after equipping the elite skin on Montagne's Le Roc Shield during the selection phase.

FIXED - Bans from the first phase are not displayed when joining a Custom Pro League Playlist match during the second ban phase.

FIXED - Sound effects are missing when the 2F Kitchen floor is destroyed by an operator in Dual Front.

FIXED - Sound effects don't play when a drone is destroyed.

Dual Front

Finally, Ubisoft are also making some changes to Dual Front, as Bandit, Vigil, and Castle will be replaced with the additions of Nøkk, Jäger, and Aruni.

Additionally, Ubisoft will introduce a fix that will allow players to rappel on a section of the wall located at B3 Exterior.

When will Siege X's Patch Y10S2.3 be released?

Rainbow Six Siege X's Patch Y10S2.3 will be released to the game on July 15, 2025, at 9 AM EDT.

The update should also include the addition of the Siege X collaboration with Borderlands, which is expected to include an Elite Bundle for Mozzie.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.