XDefiant Season 2: New faction called Highwaymen, new weapons, new Bomb game mode, new maps, and more!

Earlier today, Ubisoft unveiled all of the details included in XDefiant's second season. From a new faction to new maps and new weapons, here's everything you need to know about XDefiant's Season 2!

Ubisoft is introducing a new faction to XDefiant in Season 2 as The Highwaymen will be released to the game in the next patch.

Based on Far Cry New Dawn, the new faction is explosive and unpredictable. With new weapons, a great passive ability, and an outstanding ultra ability, we expect many players to use Highwaymen characters on the battlefield — especially those who enjoy aggressive and quick plays.

The Highwaymen have access to two unique weapons, as described below:

M79 Grenade Launcher: Highwaymen characters will be able to equip a grenade launcher that can be used to get rid of utility or to kill multiple enemies at the same time.

Scrap Turret: The Scrap Turret is an automatic machine gun that the Highwaymen members can deploy on any surface. It's a great weapon to keep under control large areas of the map.

Saw Launcher: Last but not least, the Saw Launcher is the Highwaymen's ultra. This gun shoots blades that can bounce off walls.

If you're a Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege fan, this game mode won't be anything new to you.

In Season 2, Ubisoft is introducing Bomb to XDefiant. The game mode will follow a 6v6 format with no infinite spawn. This means that players will only have one life per round.

The rules are very similar to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's Bomb game mode. Both teams, attackers and defenders, will swap roles after the conclusion of each round. Eventually, the team that wins six rounds will claim the victory.

Ubisoft are also introducing new weapons to XDefiant in Season 2. The game will see three incorporations in the PP-19, the L86 LSW, and the SPAS-12.

New maps

During Season 2, Ubisoft will introduce three maps to XDefiant. The first one will be Waterfront, which is inspired by the post-apocalyptic Far Cry Neon Dawn.

Later on, Signal and Air and Space will be added to XDefiant. Unfortuantely, players don't have access to these two maps as of yet.

Private matches

Last but not least, Ubisoft are introducing Private matches to XDefiant. Players will be able to create private matches where they will have the option to choose a map, the party size, the mode, and more!

XDefiant Season 2 release date

XDefiant's Season 2 will be released on September 25. Until then, players will have to wait. Keep in mind that XDefiant's Season 1 Battle Pass is concluding next week, so you still have a few days to complete it!