EUL 2024 Stage 2 Day 9 Roundup: WYLDE and Virtus.pro clinch two remaining playoff spots, Secret get second place after running over Wolves

Following today's results, the Europe League 2024 Stage 2 playoff bracket has already been unveiled. Here's everything you need to know about what happened in the final playday of Europe's group stage!

ENCE 7-5 Into the Breach

The first match of Europe's last group stage playday saw ENCE and Into the Breach clashing on Clubhouse. While the French-majority squad weren't playing for anything, the red roster needed a win to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the playoffs.

Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. Although the British-majority roster's start was magnificent with three successful attacking rounds within the first four, a 1v2 clutch by Bryan "Elemzje" Tebessi gave ENCE some momentum: it was the first of four back-to-back won rounds.

After taking the lead, Into the Breach reacted with two successful defenses, including a 1v2 clutch by Oscar "Oscr" Deacon. However, led by Elemzje, who got five kills in the final two rounds, the French-majority roster ended up closing the match and getting a regulation victory.

The former Team BDS player Elemzje was the best player at ENCE with a SiegeGG rating of 1.18, closely followed by Hugo "Ra1koss" Kneip's 1.13. However, the best player of the match was Noah "NoaUrz" Urwitz, who finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.35.

WYLDE 7-4 Virtus.pro

WYLDE secured a fifth-place finish in the Europe League 2024 Stage 2 after a 7-4 victory over Virtus.pro. The Russians ended up qualifying for the playoffs thanks to Team BDS' regulation victory over Fnatic.

Although the Russians started with a victory in round one, WYLDE quickly took the lead after three consecutive successful defenses — including a Layton "Layton" Goldring 1v1 clutch.

Eventually, Artur "ShepparD" Ipatov's 1v1 clutch saw the Russians getting closer on the scoreboard, but two back-to-back clutches by Peter "Pacbull" Bull and Layton saw WYLDE's lead increasing. Although the Russians saved two match points, WYLDE managed to close the match in the eleventh round after an Antonio "CroqSon" Vázquez 3K.

Precisely, the Spanish ended as the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.52, a K-D of 15-9 (+6), and an entry balance of 4-0 (+4). He was closely followed by Layton's 1.27. Meanwhile, Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko's 1.19 was the best SiegeGG rating in the Russian squad.

Team BDS 7-5 Fnatic

Following Virtus.pro's defeat against WYLDE, Fnatic needed a regulation victory against Team BDS to qualify for the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, that didn't happen as the French-majority roster secured Europe's first seed to compete in the playoffs.

After Team BDS won two of the first three rounds of the game, Fnatic took a 5-2 lead after four consecutive rounds. However, as the orange roster couldn't keep up with the pace, the Esports World Cup champions ended up winning the game after five successful defenses.

Surprisingly, today's match saw a very quiet Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu as the French finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 0.65 and a K-D of 6-11 (-5), with three of his only six kills coming in the final round.

The best two players of the match were Fatih "Solotov" Türker and Théo "LikEfac" Mariano, who finished the game with SiegeGG ratings of 1.36 and 1.35, respectively. Meanwhile, Tom "Deapek" Pieksma was Fnatic's highest-rated player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.05.

Team Secret 7-1 Wolves Esports

Team Secret clinched Europe's group stage second seed after a one-sided victory over Wolves Esports. Before the start of the match, both teams had mathematical chances of making the top two. Therefore, it was a crucial game as it would decide the shape of the final stages of the playoffs.

Despite the importance of the game, it was not a tough challenge for Team Secret. The BLAST R6 Major Manchester quarter-finalists completed a perfect attacking half, including a 1v1 clutch by Lucas "Savage" Alves, to have the upper hand heading to defense.

Although Wolves Esports saved the first match point with a 3K by Jimmy "DEADSHT" Vojtasik, the game didn't last long as Team Secret closed out the map in their second defense.

Surprisingly, all of Team Secret players got ratings of 1.18 and above, with the individual standings being led by Marc "jume" Steinmann's 1.47, Jake "Virtue" Grannan and Adrian "Adrian" Tryka's 1.37, and Savage's 1.31. Lastly, Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak got a SiegeGG rating of 1.18.

Meanwhile, Nicolas "P4" Rimbaud was Wolves Esports' best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.13. The rest of the players ended the match with SiegeGG ratings below 0.80.