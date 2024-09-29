Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 Day 9 Roundup: FaZe Clan demolish Team Liquid, FURIA clinch final playoff spot

Today's matches saw the playoffs finally taking shape. Here's everything you need to know about what happened in the final games of the Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 group stage!

FURIA Esports 7-4 Ninjas in Pyjamas

FURIA Esports kicked off the action on the final playday of the group stage with a rock-solid regulation victory over Ninjas in Pyjamas.

The Black Panthers had a great start to the series, winning three of their first four defenses. Eventually, they managed to swap sides with a 4-2 lead on the scoreboard. Although Ninjas in Pyjamas won their first defense, FURIA Esports didn't hesitate and won three of their next four attacks to end up winning the match.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.44 and 1.29, Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia and João "Jv92" Vitor were FURIA Esports' highest-rated players. Meanwhile, Diogo "Fntzy" Lima's 1.13 made him the ninjas' best player.

Keyd Stars 7-4 Black Dragons

Despite being mathematically knocked out of the playoffs before the start of the game, Keyd Stars won the match against Black Dragons and secured a seventh-place finish, which grants them 70 SI Points.

Keyd Stars' best player was Victor "Daffodil" Pedron, who finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.50 and one clutch to his name. Meanwhile, Black Dragons' best player was Victor "Hornetao" Lopes, who finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.36 and one clutch.

With this result, Black Dragons' stage will go down in the history books as the worst stage by any team in Brazil, as they finished with only one point and a round difference of -31. These numbers are slightly worse than Fluxo's split in the first half of the season, where the team finished with one point and a round difference of -29.

MIBR 7-4 Fluxo

With nothing to play for, MIBR defeated Fluxo on Border with a great display by Kaik "Gomess" Sousa, who finished the match as the highest-rated player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.82 and two clutches to his name.

The Brazilian's two 1v2 clutches happened consecutively as his Bandit and Flores plays on rounds six and seven saw MIBR taking the lead of the game for the first time since the initial round.

Eventually, after a Gomess' 4K with Deimos in round ten, the Brazilians closed out the match with a great attack to Ventilation and Workshop.

w7m esports 7-3 E1 Sports

Heading to the match, E1 Sports and w7m esports sat in second and third place, respectively. With both rosters being split by only one point, the result of the match would define the league's top two ahead of the playoffs.

Although E1 Sports started the game winning the first round, the Bulls quickly took the lead thanks to a 1v1 clutch by João "Dotz" Miranda and great individual displays by Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes and Denis "Dodez" Navas saw the Esports World Cup grand finalists taking the lead before defending.

With Clubhouse being a defended-sided map, the Bulls were the favorites to win the game — and they didn't disappoint. Although E1 Sports won their second attack, w7m esports closed out the game two rounds later.

By the match's conclusion, volpz was the best player of the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.64, a K-D of 14-6 (+8), and an impressive entry balance of 4-0 (+4). Meanwhile, Vitor "peres" Peres was the best player in E1 Sports with a SiegeGG rating of 1.14.

FaZe Clan 7-1 Team Liquid

The Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists ran over Team Liquid on Clubhouse in Brazil's final group stage match.

Starting on defense, FaZe Clan quickly took control of the match as they won five of the first six rounds, including a Thiago "Handy" Ferreira 1v2 clutch in their final defense. Eventually, the Brazilian would complete another 1v2 clutch to give FaZe Clan the win.

The former FURIA Esports player finished the game as the best-rated player with a SiegeGG rating of 2.21, a KD of 14-3 (+11), and an entry balance of 3-0 (+3). It's also worth mentioning Lucas "soulz1" Schinke's performance as he finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.94. Meanwhile, all of Team Liquid's players finished with negative ratings.