Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 Day 8 Roundup: FURIA to play for final playoff spot tomorrow following victory over E1 Sports

With the penultimate playday of the Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 being over now, here's a look at the five games played this evening, the best players, and how the results have affected the standings.

w7m esports 7-3 Keyd Stars

The Esports World Cup grand finalists w7m esports secured a top three finish in Brazil’s group stage after a regulation victory over Keyd Stars on Chalet.

While the beginning of the game was close with none of the teams being able to create a considerable separation on the scoreboard, the situation changed after the fourth round of the game. With two rock-solid attacks, the Bulls managed to head to defense with a two-round lead.

After that, the red roster dominated over the purple. Despite Keyd Stars managing to win their second attack of the game, the Bulls stampeded over their opponents.

The Brazilian duo of Denis “Dodez” Navas and João “Dotz” Miranda led the Bulls with SiegeGG ratings of 1.47 and 1.36, respectively. Meanwhile, although all of Keyd Stars’ players finished with negative ratings, the former FURIA Esports player Thiago “LENDA” Torres was the highest-rated player in his team with a SiegeGG rating of 0.91.

FURIA Esports 7-1 E1 Sports

FURIA Esports secured a much-needed one-sided victory against the already playoff bound side E1 Sports, as they defeated the blue roster on Nighthaven Labs.

Out of the seven rounds won tonight by the current world champions, three came from clutch situations – three 1v2s by João “Jv92” Vitor, Diego “Kheyze” Zanello, and Felipe “nade” Ferreira on rounds one, two, and eight.

Despite two of their defensive wins being clutches, the Black Panthers had no major problems to go flawless on the first half of the match. With six match points secured, a FURIA Esports win seemed to be just around the corner. Although the team failed to close out the game in their first attack, the world champions did so one round later.

Following this victory, the Brazilians have jumped to the league’s fifth place with twelve points. With SiegeGG ratings of 1.56 and 1.55, both nade and Kheyze were the best players of the game. It’s also worth mentioning Jv92’s performance as he followed them closely with a SiegeGG rating of 1.38.

Meanwhile, all of E1 Sports’ players finished with negative ratings. The former Black Dragons player Vitor “peres” Peres was the highest-rated player in the blue roster with a SiegeGG rating of 0.96 and the team’s only two entry kills of the game.

FaZe Clan 8-7 MIBR

FaZe Clan clinched a playoff spot after a maximum overtime victory over MIBR on Skyscraper.

Both teams faced off in the same map on the Super Copa do Brasil one month ago, with the Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists taking a 7-1 victory back then. Keeping this in mind, the red roster was the favorite to win today’s match.

However, it was no easy job for them. After winning three of their six defenses in the first half, FaZe Clan headed to the attacking side with a difficult job ahead. Although MIBR took the lead twice, the two back-to-back successful attacks by FaZe Clan saw them reaching match point with one round to be played. Unfortunately for them, MIBR managed to push it to overtime.

After MIBR took the first round of the game’s overtime, the Brazilians were one round away from winning the match. However, following two 3Ks by Jaime “Cyber” Ramos and Victor “VITAKING” Augusto, FaZe Clan came back and clinched two important points.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.36 and 1.29 respectively, Lucas “soulz1” Schinke and VITAKING finished as the team’s best players. It’s also worth mentioning Thiago “Handy” Ferreira’s performance as, despite finishing the game with a SiegeGG rating of 0.90, four of his nine kills were entry frags. The other side of the coin was Cyber, who finished with a SiegeGG rating of 0.65 and an entry balance of 0-4 (-4).

Meanwhile, MIBR’s best player was Lucca “yektz” Wessler, who finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.22 and a K-D of 15-11 (+4).

Ninjas in Pyjamas 7-2 Black Dragons

Ninjas in Pyjamas locked a playoff spot in the Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 after today’s regulation victory over Black Dragons.

The shinobis dominated the scoreboard for most of the match as they won five of their six defenses, an almost perfect run that was interrupted by Victor “Hornetao” Lopes’ 1v1 clutch on round five after his former teammate at Keyd Stars Gabriel “Hatez” Kobuszewski had placed one of his Skopós shells to cover himself while defusing the plant. Unfortunately for the shinobis, the big brain play didn’t work.

It was precisely Hornetao that stole the show with a 4K in Black Dragons’ first attack of the match. However, the ninjas didn’t hesitate and ended up winning the match after back-to-back attacks, including a Gabriel “pino” Fernandes’ 1v2 clutch while playing Ying.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.43, a K-D of 12-7 (+5) and an entry balance of 4-2 (+2), Diogo “Fntzy” Lima was the best player of the match. He was closely followed by his teammate Raul “kondz” Romão, who scored a SiegeGG rating of 1.23.

Meanwhile, Black Dragons’ best players were Hornetao and Gustavo “Guto” Viera, who finished the game with SiegeGG ratings of 1.17 and 1.14, respectively.

Team Liquid 7-2 Fluxo

Team Liquid locked a top two finish in the Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 group stage following a one-sided victory over Fluxo on Clubhouse.

The Blue Cavalry's four successful attacks during the first half of the match gave them a big advantage after swapping sides, as they calmly completed a flawless run in the second half.

Curiously enough, four of Team Liquid's five players finished with very similar ratings as the four top players finished the game with SiegeGG ratings between 1.48 and 1.38. Gabriel "Maia" Maia was the best-rated player in the team, followed by Pablo "resetz" Oliveira's 1.47 and André "NESKWGA" Oliveira's 1.46.

Meanwhile, all of Fluxo's players finished with negative ratings, with the highest-rated player being Vitor "Hashasky" Kubota, who finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 0.81.