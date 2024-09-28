Gaveni to not play against Soniqs due to mass flooding, Merc to play instead

Cloud9 Beastcoast's final group stage match against Soniqs has seen a last-minute change as the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions won't be able to count on Gaven "Gaveni" Black due to a mass flooding in Newport, Tennesse. Instead, the Six Invitational 2022 champion Bryan "Merc" Wrzek will step in as he will face his former teammates.

Fortunately for Cloud9 Beastcoast, tonight's game won't greatly affect them as the squad has already secured a Top 6 finish. With the team being four points behind Soniqs in third place and with M80 having no more matches to play, Cloud9 Beastcoast are granted to finish in fourth or fifth place — which means the team will play against M80 in the playoffs' quarterfinals regardless of the final seeding.

However, with the playoffs kicking off next week, it's difficult to say if this will be the only match Gaveni will miss. If the situation doesn't get any better before the team's first playoff match, we could see the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions being dropped to the region's Last Chance Qualifier for Montreal.

