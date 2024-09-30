Who could qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal this week?

With the top-flight leagues in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene nearly finished, it's time we start thinking about who will compete in Montreal.

This week, ten teams will qualify for the second BLAST R6 Major of the year. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Brazil League

Following the conclusion of the Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 group stage, the best six teams in the region will play for three of the league's four spots to compete in Montreal.

After making the group stage's top two, both Team Liquid and w7m esports are already waiting to know their semifinal opponents. While the Blue Cavalry will play against the winner of the series between E1 Sports and FURIA Esports, the Bulls will face the winner of the game between FaZe Clan and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

The first two teams to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal from the Brazil League will be unveiled on October 5 after the conclusion of the playoffs semifinals. Meanwhile, the game for the region's third seed will take place on October 6.

North America League

Three of North America's four teams at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal will be unveiled this weekend as the playoffs will kick off on October 4 and end on October 6.

As DarkZero Esports and Spacestation Gaming topped the standings with 20 and 18 points, respectively, they are already waiting for an opponent in the playoffs semifinals. This means that they will have two chances to qualify for Montreal's Phase 2.

The first game of the playoffs will be the match between Soniqs and Wildcard, with the winner of the series playing against Spacestation Gaming. Meanwhile, Cloud9 Beastcoast and M80 will meet in the second quarterfinal clash, with the winner of the series playing against DarkZero Esports — who have won their seven last matches.

The losers of the semifinal matches will meet in the third-place decider and the winner will take the region's third seed to compete in Montreal. The final spot will be given to the Last Chance Qualifiers winner, which will be played between October 13 and October 15.

Japan League

Despite CAG Osaka putting the group stage to an end with the team's first victory against SCARZ since October 2023, the current Japanese champions are still the favorites to take the region's first seed to compete in Montreal.

While CAG Osaka will play against the winner of the series between ENTER FORCE.36 and KINOTROPE gaming, SCARZ will play against the winner of the clash between Crest Gaming Lst and IGZIST.

The winner of the grand finals will take Japan's first seed and automatically qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2.

South Korea League

The South Korea League 2024 Stage 2 playoffs will kick off on October 3 and will last until October 5. As PSG Talon and FearX finished among the best two teams in the group stage, they are already waiting for their rivals in the semifinals. While FearX will play against the winner of the series between DPlus and Before and After, PSG Talon will play against WEBL or Mir Gaming.

Although Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten's squad is the favorite to take South Korea's first seed after the team's performances in Manchester and Riyadh, it's fair to say South Korea's overall level has increased, at least in the top half of the standings. After the investments made to bring imported talent to the region, the league has gone from being a two-horse race to having four rosters competing for the tournament's two international slots.

Asia League

In two days we will meet the first team to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal as the Asia League 2024 Stage 2 grand finals will be played on October 2.

After the conclusion of the quarterfinals, NoCap R6 and FURY moved to the semifinals following victories over Dire Wolves and Rival Esports, respectively. In the semifinals, Elevate will play against the Thai squad while Bleed Esports will face FURY.

With the Asia League only having one spot to compete in Montreal and considering that this is a single-elimination bracket, teams can't afford to lose a match. The winner of the grand finals will qualify for the second phase of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

MENA League

On October 3 MENA's representative at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal will be unveiled as Team Falcons, Geekay Esports, and ROC Esports are the only rosters left in the competition with a chance at qualifying.

The green roster heads to the final playday of the competition with a two-point lead on the standings, which they have maintained since the team's 7-3 win against Geekay Esports. They will be playing against Twisted Minds in the third match of the day and a win would automatically see the green eagles clinching a spot to compete at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

If Team Falcons happened to lose the match against Twisted Minds, Geekay Esports would have to defeat ROC Esports in the final game of the day. Meanwhile, due to round difference reasons, the purple roster would only have a chance at qualifying for Montreal if Team Falcons lost against Twisted Minds by four rounds or more.