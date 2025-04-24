Wizard returns to Ninjas in Pyjamas, dAn becomes team's coach

Ninjas in Pyjamas have announced the return of Gustavo "Wizard" Gomes to the organization's Rainbow Six Siege roster.

After joining the team in June 2022, Wizard and the ninjas parted ways two years later. Shortly after, the Brazilian joined LOS in the North America League 2024. Ten months later, the 20-year-old has rejoined Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Alongside the ninjas, Wizard competed in five international tournaments including the Six Berlin Major, the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, the Six Invitational 2024, and the Gamers8 2023.

Seven hours after making Wizard's return official, Ninjas in Pyjamas unveiled the decision to promote the team's analyst Daniel "dAn" Souza to the head coach position. The Brazilian had joined the roster as an analyst in March 2024 and has now taken the spot left by the Six Mexico Major champion Arthur "TchubZ" Figueira, who parted ways with the ninjas on April 18.

After failing to join the R6 Share 2025 Program, Ninjas in Pyjamas made the decision to stay in the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene as an Affiliated Team at the South America League 2025. Therefore, the ninjas' new roster will have to wait until June 2025 to make its debut, as they will not be part of Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.