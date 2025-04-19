Ninjas in Pyjamas part ways with TchubZ

Ninjas in Pyjamas have announced the organization's decision to part ways with the Six Mexico Major champion Arthur "TchubZ" Figueira. The 33-year-old led the ninjas' Rainbow Six Siege project during the last two seasons.

The Brazilian became one of Rainbow Six Siege's best coaches during Year 6 as he led Team oNe's golden roster, which included Karl "Alem4o" Zarth, Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi, Eduardo "KDS" Chiste, Juliano "Levy" Andrade, and Caio "Neskin" Szazi. During that time, FaZe Clan's current coach and Six Invitational 2025 champion Rafael "RaFadeLL" de Oliveira was the team's analyst.

While coaching Team oNe, TchubZ competed in Brazil's top flight as well as in the Six Invitational 2021, the Six Mexico Major, the Six Sweden Major, and the Six Invitational 2022. His performance as a coach and leader at the Six Mexico Major saw him being nominated for Esports Coach of the Year in September 2021.

After his stay in Team oNe, the Brazilian was picked up by 00 Nation alongside Levy, Neskin, KDS, and RaFadeLL. While G2 Esports signed Alem4o, Lagonis stayed in the golden esports organization.

However, 00 Nation's performances in Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene were quiet. Two back-to-back ninth-place finishes during the 2022 season meant 00 Nation's season was a failure, despite winning the Copa do Brasil 2022 Stage 1.

In December 2022, TchubZ was announced as Ninjas in Pyjamas' new coach. The news came before the start of the Six Invitational 2023 LATAM Closed Qualifier, which ended up in defeat for the ninjas as they lost against LOS oNe in the bracket's grand final.

While TchubZ's first season as the ninjas head coach didn't include any important victories in the scene, the Brazilian helped the roster to become consistent in terms of international qualifications. During the 2023 campaign, the ninjas qualified for every international tournament, including the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, the Gamers8 2023, and the Six Invitational 2024.

While the team's consistency in Brazil's top flight saw them qualifying for a handful of international competitions, the team didn't manage to become a championship contender. The roster's best result was a Top 8 finish in Copenhagen, and finished in Top 12 at the Six Invitational 2024.

Finally, Ninjas in Pyjamas underperformed in Year 9 as the Brazilians failed to qualify for any of the international competitions played last season. As the team failed to qualify for any of the BLAST R6 Majors played in 2024, the ninjas finished far from the Global Standings' Top 16. Shockingly enough, the Brazilian's failed to qualify for South America's Six Invitational 2025 Closed Qualifier after back-to-back Top 8 finishes in the region's two open qualifiers.

Although Ninjas in Pyjamas unveiled TchubZ departure, the ninjas have yet to announce his replacement. Moreover, the coach has yet to unveil his future steps in the scene.

