Once a year the best Rainbow Six Siege X teams face off at the Six Invitational, the most important competition in Rainbow Six Siege X's esports calendar. The team that ends up lifting the iconic sledgehammer gets the world champion title, an honor that just a few players possess.

In February 2025 we saw how, for the third time in Rainbow Six Siege's history and for the second time in a row, a Brazilian roster lifted the sledgehammer. Half a year later and after the conclusion of the first stage of the BLAST R6 2025 season, the race to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 is on fire: only twenty teams will qualify for it.

If you're new to Rainbow Six Siege X's esports scene, you may be wondering when is the Six Invitational played. Well, say no more. You will find the answer to this question in this article!

When is the Six Invitational 2026?

The Six Invitational 2026 will be played between February 2 and February 15, 2026. It will be played in Paris, France.

While Ubisoft have yet to unveil the format and the schedule for the Six Invitational 2026, based on previous editions of the tournament, we expect the twenty teams in the competition to be split into four groups of five teams each. Out of those twenty rosters, sixteen will qualify for the playoffs, and only the six best teams will qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 Finals, which will be open to the public.

How can teams qualify for the Six Invitational 2026?

Teams can qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 by winning the BLAST R6 Major Munich, finishing among the best eleven teams in the Six Invitational 2026 Global Standings, by winning their respective regional Finals, or by winning their respective Last Chance Qualifiers.

The Six Invitational 2026 is the biggest competition in the Rainbow Six Siege X esports calendar and that's why only the best teams can qualify for it. So, while the Global Standings rewards those teams who have been consistent both in their own region and at the BLAST R6 Major Munich, teams who win their regional Finals or qualifiers will also be awarded with one spot.

By the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Munich, which will end on November 16, 2025, we will know the first team to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026. Shortly after, when the regional Finals are played, we will know the identity of fifteen more teams. Finally, the last four teams will come from the four Last Chance Qualifiers, which will take place in January 2026.

