When is Sledge's Master Chief Elite Bundle coming to Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege fans are excited to welcome Sledge's new Elite Bundle inspired by the Halo character, Master Chief. But when is it coming to the game?

One month after the Master Chief Elite Bundle for Sledge leak, we now have a release date. Keep on reading to find out!

Sledge's Master Chief Elite Bundle is already in Rainbow Six Siege! The bundle dropped to the game on Sep. 26, as expected. The Master Chief Elite Bundle is called Spartan-117 and it's his second Elite Bundle, as the first is his L Detachment.

You can purchase Sledge's Master Chief Elite Bundle for 2,403 R6 Credits!

What other partnerships has Rainbow Six Siege released?

Although fans are excited about Siege's Halo partnership, Rainbow Six Siege has released other outstanding partnerships.

Rainbow Six Siege and Rick and Morty

Rainbow Six Siege's partnership with Rick and Morty is possibly the most notorious in the game. This partnership included bundles for Smoke, Thermite, Ace, Doc, Fuze, and Sledge.

Rick and Morty's bundles include many unique cosmetics, with the headgear being the most noticeable part of the sets.

Rainbow Six Siege and WWE

Rainbow Six Siege and the WWE partnered to create bundles for Ash, Oryx, Thorn, and Blackbeard. Although these aren't as popular as Rick and Morty's cosmetics, you can see many players rocking these skins when playing Ranked!

Rainbow Six Siege and Ikami Nakamura

Ikami Nakamura has produced a handful of bundles for Rainbow Six Siege, with her Walpurgis Bundle arguably being the greatest in the game. It includes some of the best headgears in Rainbow Six Siege. Moreover, these are for Valkyrie, Hibana, and Twitch, which get a lot of playtime in the game!