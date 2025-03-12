What time is Rainbow Six Siege X being revealed?

Almost a month after unveiling the first teaser trailer for Rainbow Six Siege X we are now one day away from the update's reveal.

In the teaser revealed during the Six Invitational 2025 fans could see new rappelling features, destructible gadgets like fire extinguishers, and a potential new map with a helicopter. Additionally, it was confirmed that "major graphical and audio updates" would be released in the game in Rainbow Six Siege X. All in all, the update will change Ubisoft's FPS forever.

With so many changes coming to the game with Rainbow Six Siege, the community is thrilled to know more about what Ubisoft has got in store... and, finally, they will know more about it this week as the Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase will take place in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Rainbow Six Siege X reveal panel will be streamed live from Atlanta starting from 5 PM GMT. You can use a time converter to know when's that in your current location, or you can check out the picture below.

The Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase will be streamed in Rainbow Six Siege's official Twitch channel. However, many community members will be streaming the event on their official channels too. You can choose which want you can watch, and share the experience with your friends!

