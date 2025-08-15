Ubisoft share new Operation High Stakes teaser including first look at new defender

Ubisoft have shared a new Operation High Stakes teaser including a first complete look at the season's new defender. Before today, we knew that Rainbow Six Siege X's new defender is a male operator from Switzerland. However, thanks to today's teaser, we now have a better idea of what the new operator will bring to the battlefield.

In today's teaser, a 36-second video shared on Rainbow Six Siege X's official social channels, we can see the new defender using a gadget that displays a laser. The gadget itself seems to do nothing, but once it's connected to the others, the new defender seems to be able to cover a large area of what look like red lasers.

Read more: When will the next season of Rainbow Six Siege be released?

In the teaser we can see an enemy stepping on one of the lasers, automatically being electrocuted by it. It's hard to say if the gadget will deliver damage. We can also see Rainbow Six Siege X's new defender using Smoke, Mute, and Nokk's FMG-9. So, it makes sense to think he will have access to this weapon.

Finally, it's worth mentioning that Ubisoft is bringing a new weapon, likely to be a shotgun, in Operation High Stakes. The new defender should have access to it, so that's already a very cool combination of weapons!

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.