Ubisoft RE:L0:AD Predictions: System explained, rewards, teams, and more!

The start of Ubisoft's RE:L0:AD is just around the corner. Within two weeks, fans will finally have a first look at how Rainbow Six Siege X will be played professionally.

Played in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, RE:L0:AD will see the 20 R6 Share 2025 Partnered Teams facing off against to crown the first-ever Rainbow Six Siege X winner. However, players aren't the only ones competing for glory in Brazil; fans can too.

With Ubisoft's RE:L0:AD Predictions being now open, fans can send their guesses for a chance to unlock fantastic prizes. So, what are you waiting for? You can make your predictitions here!

Here's everything you need to know about RE:L0:AD's Predictions!

How do Ubisoft's RE:L0:AD Predictions work?

Ubisoft opened the RE:L0:AD Predictions on April 28, 2025. The tournament is expected to be played between May 10 and May 18.

In total, participants will be able to obtain up to a maximum of 15 points. These points will be up for grabs in both the Group Stage and the Playoffs, split into both phases as follows:

Group Stage : 8 Points

: 8 Points Playoffs: 7 Points

First, players will be able to send their predictions for the eight teams they think will move to the playoffs. Each guessed team will award them with one point.

Finally, players will have to guess the outcome of each Playoff match. Each correct guess will award them with one point.

As we mentioned above, the maximum a player can clinch is 15 Points. The more points earned, the more prizes a player will be able to claim!

Prizes

Here's a look at all of the prizes that can be obtained from Ubisoft's RE:L0:AD Predictions:

1 Point: 2 Uncommon Alpha Packs

3 Points: 3 Uncommon Alpha Packs

5 Points: 3 Rare Alpha Packs

7 Points: 1 Exclusive R4-C Skin

9 Points: 3 Epic Exclusive Alpha Packs

11 Points: 3 Legendary Alpha Packs

13 Points: 1 Battle Pass

15 Points: 5 Legendary Alpha Packs

Keep in mind that these prizes are cumulative. For instance, if you earn 11 Points, you will earn every prize except for the final two.

While many players will likely target the Legendary Packs and even the Battle Pass for Year 10 Season 2, it's fair to say the most exclusive prize is the RE:L0:AD R4-C for Ash and Ram. To claim it, you will have to unlock seven points!

Matches

On April 28, 2025, Ubisoft unveiled the first set of matches that will be played in RE:L0:AD.

Here's how the first round of RE:L0:AD will look like:

12 AM GMT: CAG Osaka vs. BNK FEARX

12 AM GMT: FURIA Esports vs. Elevate

1:30 PM GMT: Cloud9 vs. PSG Talon

1:30 PM GMT: Wildcard vs. SCARZ

3 PM GMT: DarkZero Esports vs. Fnatic

3 PM GMT: Team Falcons vs. LOUD

4:30 PM GMT: G2 Esports vs. Spacestation Gaming

4:30 PM GMT: FaZe Clan vs. Team BDS

6 PM GMT: w7m esports vs. M80

6 PM GMT: Team Secret vs. Team Liquid

The matches will be streamed on Ubisoft's official Twitch streams Rainbow6 and Rainbow6Bravo. The games will also be streamed on Ubisoft's official YouTube channel.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.